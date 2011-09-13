Business briefs

RE/MAX names top agents

RE/MAX of Rochester has announced its top five agents for August 2011: Merl Groteboer, Lori Mickelson, Gary Schueller, Joel Raygor, and Bill Hansen.

The top five agents for 2011 so far are: Gary Schueller, Lori Mickelson, Beth Nordaune, Jackson Raygor, and Greg and Beth Hostetter.

Coldwell Banker Burnet names top agents

Shawn Buryska was named the top lister and seller for Coldwell Banker Burnet during August, Joe Loos was named the top rookie seller and Jay Swanstrom the top rookie lister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bodensteiner office reopens

The law firm of the Bodensteiner Law Office has re-opened its office at 423 Third Ave. S.E. in Rochester to serve its bankruptcy clients in the area.

Founded by William Bodensteiner in 1983, the office represents individuals and commercial clients in bankruptcy proceedings, at both the state and federal level.

Bodensteiner has maintained a solo law practice in Austin since 1983.

Zumbrota firm an Integrity finalist

Waterfilters.net of Zumbrota is a finalist in the Business Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota Integrity awards.

The BBB presents the Integrity Award each year to companies that exemplify ethical behavior and display integrity in all aspects of their operations; toward their employees, vendors, customers, and within their community.

Winners will be announced at an event Oct. 24 at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis.