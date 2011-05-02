Business briefs

Custom Alarm hires Nigon

Custom Alarm/CCi has hired Monica Nigon as project manager.

Nigon, who comes to the company with project management experience and technical training, is responsible for fire alarm systems design and project management in the special projects area.

Custom Alarm/Custom Communications Inc. is a full-service security and sound company that provides sales, installation, service and monitoring of security and sound systems since 1968. The main office is in Rochester, and branch offices are in Winona and St. Paul.

Rehm joins Farm Bureau

Steve Rehm has joined Farm Bureau Financial Services' Preston office, where he will offer products and services for families, individuals and businesses.

Previously, Rehm was a finance associate at Thrivent and had worked in real estate.

Borwege wins Ray Kroc Award

Michelle Borwege of Kasson, manager of the Courtesy Corp. McDonald’s restaurant on 55th Street, was recently awarded the 2010 Ray Kroc Award.

The Ray Kroc Award honors the top 1 percent of managers in the United States. Borwege won a cash award, a trophy and a trip for her and a guest to the awards program in Chicago.

She began her career with McDonald’s in April 1985 as a 17-year-old crew employee. She advanced into management and has been the restaurant manager of the 55th Street location since October 1993.