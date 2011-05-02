SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Business briefs

Business briefs
Steve J. Rehm Agent Farm Bureau Financial Services
May 01, 2011 11:31 PM
Share

Custom Alarm hires Nigon

Custom Alarm/CCi has hired Monica Nigon as project manager.

Nigon, who comes to the company with project management experience and technical training, is responsible for fire alarm systems design and project management in the special projects area.

Custom Alarm/Custom Communications Inc. is a full-service security and sound company that provides sales, installation, service and monitoring of security and sound systems since 1968. The main office is in Rochester, and branch offices are in Winona and St. Paul.

Rehm joins Farm Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Rehm has joined Farm Bureau Financial Services' Preston office, where he will offer products and services for families, individuals and businesses.

Previously, Rehm was a finance associate at Thrivent and had worked in real estate.

Borwege wins Ray Kroc Award

Michelle Borwege of Kasson, manager of the Courtesy Corp. McDonald’s restaurant on 55th Street, was recently awarded the 2010 Ray Kroc Award.

The Ray Kroc Award honors the top 1 percent of managers in the United States. Borwege won a cash award, a trophy and a trip for her and a guest to the awards program in Chicago.

She began her career with McDonald’s in April 1985 as a 17-year-old crew employee. She advanced into management and has been the restaurant manager of the 55th Street location since October 1993.

Related Topics: BUSINESS BRIEFS
What to read next
Untitled design - 2022-01-06T144613.248.png
Business
Rochester restaurants we lost and gained in 2021
Several beloved Rochester restaurants had to close permanently in 2021, while others had their grand opening in Med City.
January 06, 2022 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
BIZ-CORONAVIRUS-CRUISE-MI
Business
Third Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing from South Florida hit with COVID-19 outbreak
The cruise ship left Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 26 and stopped in Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, and returned to Fort Lauderdale Jan. 2.
January 06, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Anna Jean Kaiser / Miami Herald
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
What are the true employee motivators?
Columnist Dave Conrad says interesting work, being appreciated and informed, job security are more important that pay.
January 06, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
BIZ-AUTO-BRIGHTDROP-WALMART-MCT
Business
GM's BrightDrop adds Walmart as EV customer, expands order with FedEx
BrightDrop said Wednesday that Walmart has signed an agreement to reserve 5,000 EV600 trucks — which resemble brown UPS trucks — and EV410, a mid-size electric delivery van.
January 06, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Jamie L. LaReau / Detroit Free Press