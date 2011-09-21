Business Briefs

Birnbaum honored by judges group

Third Judicial District Judge Robert Birnbaum has been honored by the Minnesota District Judges Association for his "service to the judiciary."

Birnbaum, who's chambered in Rochester, is MDJA's representative for the Third Judicial District and Chair of the Pension and Benefits Committee.

The nominator of Judge Birnbaum noted that he has been actively involved in the MDJA since joining the bench in 1998, including serving on the association’s newsletter, website and educational program committees. He has served as a faculty member for the Minnesota Judicial College and as the Third Judicial District’s lead judge for the Children’s Justice Initiative.

"Judge Birnbaum was one of the judges who were asked to take on the task of establishing an effective child protection team to address the abuse and neglect issues in his county," said the nominator. "He was instrumental in shaping the Olmsted program and influencing and assisting other judges in the district in coming on board."

Local Pro Energy office to open

Pro Energy Consultants of Rochester, owned by local residents Ric Olson and Larry Beach, has opened for business.

Olson and Beach will use Pro Energy’s training, sophisticated equipment, infrared technology and proprietary report to provide comprehensive energy audit services that help consumers and businesses reduce energy waste, lower energy bills, improve indoor comfort and contribute to a greener environment.

It's a local franchise of Pro Energy Consultants, an energy audit and building performance assessment franchise system.

For more information about energy audits and Pro Energy Consultants of Rochester’s services, call (507) 250-1790; email rolson@proenergyconsultants.com; or visit www.proenergyconsultants.com/rochester .