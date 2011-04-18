SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Business

Business briefs

By Post-Bulletin staff
April 18, 2011 12:59 PM
HR group wins award

The Society for Human Resource Management has awarded the Rochester HR Association the Excel Silver Award for 2010.

The Society for Human Resource Management is the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management.

"This recognition is a distinct indication of the chapter’s successful partnership with SHRM to serve the networking and professional development needs of human resource professionals and to the advancement of the human resources profession," said Pamela J. Green, chief U.S. membership officer for SHRM.

First alliance hires Nelson

First Alliance Credit Union has added Gail Nelson as mortgage loan originator. Nelson has more than15 years of experience in the financial industry, including mortgage and consumer lending, branch management, marketing, public relations and sales.

She has a bachelor's degree from St. Olaf College.

Manpower honors Wheeler

David Wheeler, branch manager for Manpower in Rochester, was named to Manpower’s Circle of Stars, a national recognition program that honors high performing sales people.

Wheeler was among the top sales people in Manpower’s North American organization in 2010 and earned a place at the Circle of Stars Recognition Event.

David Wheeler joined Manpower in 2008 and has 10 years of experience in the staffing and management. He attended University of Minnesota, and is the President of Rochester Human Resource Association, and serves on the Workforce Investment Board – Taskforce member for Emerging Market and Skills and Trade Sectors.

Durgin honored by Thrivent

Chad Durgin, a financial consultant with Thrivent Financial for Lutherans in Rochester, has qualified for Summit Circle for 2010.

This is the group’s second-highest recognition level for sales and service, with 8 percent of Thrivent's 2,400 financial representatives qualifying.

Durgin is with Thrivent Financial’s Southern Minnesota Regional Financial Office in Rochester. He has been with Thrivent Financial for seven years and has been recognized for his performance five times.

