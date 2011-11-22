Business briefs

Downtown alliance holds 'Whiteout Wednesday'

The Rochester Downtown Alliance is holding its "Whiteout Wednesday" shopping day on Wednesday.

With an event similar to the Black Friday sales, downtown stores are offering numerous shopping deals, including 20 percent off at Hanny's, discounts on tickets at the Mayo Civic Center and a breakfast buffet special at Pescara.

For a full list of deals and sales downtown, visit the RDA website.

CMG to partner with BASF

Corporate Management Group, which is based in Denver but has regional offices in Rochester, has recently partnered with BASF.

BASF, a chemical company, had sales of $63.8 billion in 2010 and employs more than 110,000 people worldwide.

CMG, a workforce management company, will be responsible for recruiting and managing a contracted workforce in all 60 U.S. locations for BASF. CMG's Rochester regional office is managed by Curt Olson, who is also a partner in the corporation.

Exhibitor named 2011 Magazine of the Year

Rochester-based Exhibitor Magazine was honored by the Minnesota Magazine and Publishing Association with the 2011 Magazine of the Year Award.

Exhibitor also received a dozen individual awards, honoring the magazine's editorial, design, and online excellence.

Founded in 1982, Exhibitor focuses on exhibit- and event-marketing education.

Fed economist coming to Rochester

Joseph Mahon, economist at the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank , will be speaking from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Rochester Public Library auditorium.

The public can submit questions .

Mahon will make a presentation about the history, purpose, operations, and myths about the Federal Reserve, and he'll answer questions from the public.

Century student named executive VP

Rowena Zhang, a junior from Century High School, has been elected as state executive vice president for the Minnesota Business Professionals of America.