Business briefs

Amundson joins APP

Therapist Kathryn A. Amundson has joined Associates in Psychiatry and Psychology

She has over 30 years experience in direct practice in outpatient medical/clinical settings and academia.

In addition to individual and group psychotherapy, her specialties include play therapy, couples, and family therapy. Areas of interest include depression, life transition, PTSD, stress management and grief and loss. She recently added animal-assisted therapy, with her certified therapy dog, Lexi, a 7-year-old Samoyed. Research interests include attachment and PTSD, childhood resilience, and role of fathers’ participation in offspring success.

Wimpee joins McGhie & Betts

Curt Wimpee has joined McGhie & Betts, Inc. as a senior project engineer.

He has more than 15 years of industry experience, including consulting, engineering design, and project management. Wimpee received his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota and is licensed in Florida and Minnesota.

McGhie & Betts, Inc. is a multidisciplined consulting firm that integrates surveying, planning, civil and geotechnical engineering, construction material testing, landscape architecture, environmental services and ground/air transportation services.

RBC adds Landgraf

RBC Wealth Management, one of the nation's largest full-service securities firms, recently added financial consultant Rob Landgraf to its Rochester office.

Landgraf, who has three years of industry experience, focuses on small business retirement plans, individual retirement planning, education funding, life Insurance, and long-term care insurance.

RBC Wealth Management has over $173 billion of assets under administration and nearly 2,100 financial consultants operating in nearly 199 locations in 42 states.

Superior Announces New General Manager

Craig Curley was named the general manager of Superior Mechanical in Rochester.

Curley has worked at Superior for 17 years, serving as vice president of operations, project manager, employee committee chair and plumbing foreman

Jim Gander, who is stepping down as general manager now serves as the business development director.

Local home builder receives state award

Mike Allen of Mike Allen Homes in Rochester received the "Rising Star Award" from Builders Association of Minnesota.

Mike had won the "Rising Star Award" from Rochester Area Builders in 2010, which nominated him for the state award for 2011.

Mike graduated from Dodge Center High School in 1995, then went on to learn his trade at Faribault Technical College. Mike has been building homes and remodeling since 1997.

Coldwell recognizes top associates

Shawn Buryska was named the top lister and seller for Coldwell Banker Burnet during January. Chayla Fratzke was named the top Rookie Seller.

Coldwell Banker Burnet, a residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Edina, Minn., serves Minnesota and western Wisconsin.