SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Business briefs

May 17, 2011 12:22 PM
Share

Laura Gillilandof Rochester has joined the History Center of Olmsted Countyas development director.

"This position is very full circle for me because I have deep family roots here and fond childhood memories of the history center itself," she said, adding that her mother was a longtime member of the history center and Friends of Mayowood, and her ancestors have lived in Olmsted County since the 1850s.

Gilliland said she’s especially interested in learning what is important to history center stakeholders as it moves forward with plans for programs, renovations and eventual expansion.

Gilliland attended Lourdes High School and earned a degree in communications from Mills College in Oakland, Calif. She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Southern Minnesota Chapter, and a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House. Her professional background includes marketing architectural services and sales of commercial furniture. Most recently she was a regional sales manager for Chicago-based Agati Furniture.

Minnesota School of Business

ADVERTISEMENT

The President’s Higher Education Community Service Award, which is administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service, selected the Minnesota School of Business Rochester campusas an Honor Roll recipient for its community service work.

More than 8,000 volunteer and service-learning hours were registered in 2010 at MSB-Rochester.

The nearly 1,000 projects completed included completing a business plan for a small business, public library customer service support, and food shelf intake and distribution coordination.

Related Topics: BUSINESS BRIEFS
What to read next
Untitled design - 2022-01-06T144613.248.png
Business
Rochester restaurants we lost and gained in 2021
Several beloved Rochester restaurants had to close permanently in 2021, while others had their grand opening in Med City.
January 06, 2022 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
BIZ-CORONAVIRUS-CRUISE-MI
Business
Third Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing from South Florida hit with COVID-19 outbreak
The cruise ship left Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 26 and stopped in Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, and returned to Fort Lauderdale Jan. 2.
January 06, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Anna Jean Kaiser / Miami Herald
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
What are the true employee motivators?
Columnist Dave Conrad says interesting work, being appreciated and informed, job security are more important that pay.
January 06, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
BIZ-AUTO-BRIGHTDROP-WALMART-MCT
Business
GM's BrightDrop adds Walmart as EV customer, expands order with FedEx
BrightDrop said Wednesday that Walmart has signed an agreement to reserve 5,000 EV600 trucks — which resemble brown UPS trucks — and EV410, a mid-size electric delivery van.
January 06, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Jamie L. LaReau / Detroit Free Press