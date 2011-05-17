Business briefs

Laura Gillilandof Rochester has joined the History Center of Olmsted Countyas development director.

"This position is very full circle for me because I have deep family roots here and fond childhood memories of the history center itself," she said, adding that her mother was a longtime member of the history center and Friends of Mayowood, and her ancestors have lived in Olmsted County since the 1850s.

Gilliland said she’s especially interested in learning what is important to history center stakeholders as it moves forward with plans for programs, renovations and eventual expansion.

Gilliland attended Lourdes High School and earned a degree in communications from Mills College in Oakland, Calif. She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Southern Minnesota Chapter, and a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House. Her professional background includes marketing architectural services and sales of commercial furniture. Most recently she was a regional sales manager for Chicago-based Agati Furniture.

Minnesota School of Business

The President’s Higher Education Community Service Award, which is administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service, selected the Minnesota School of Business Rochester campusas an Honor Roll recipient for its community service work.

More than 8,000 volunteer and service-learning hours were registered in 2010 at MSB-Rochester.

The nearly 1,000 projects completed included completing a business plan for a small business, public library customer service support, and food shelf intake and distribution coordination.