Business briefs

Chad's launches new site

Rochester-based e-commerce retailer, Chad's Wonderful Deals Inc., last week announced the launch of a new outdoor and solar energy products Web site called www.VetterSolarSolutions.com.

"As more and more people attempt cutting back on the costs of their homes, solar products are becoming increasingly popular." President and founder Chad Vetterkind said. "They're a great investment that will save families money for years to come."

Chad's Wonderful Deals was founded this year. VetterSolarSolutions.com features energy-saving household and outdoor products including solar panels, solar powered lights, flashlights, cell phone solar chargers, solar powered garden accessories, solar rocks, stainless steel solar lights, and solar powered fence posts.

Bohmbach named production manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Bohmbach has been named new production manager at ProAct in Red Wing, where

people with disabilities perform work at the facility and at area businesses.

Bohmbach spent 13 years in human resources at Red Wing Shoe and most recently

filled the role of ProAct's job developer, assisting people with disabilities to find meaningful employment. Bohmbach's new position focuses on coordination of production work for business customers.

In addition to human resource management, Bohmbach worked as a teacher's

assistant at Red Wing High School and was head coach of the school's varsity baseball team. He served in human resources at group homes for people with developmental disabilities and in youth programming at the Eagan YMCA, and was an assistant baseball coach at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Headquartered in Eagan, ProAct maintains additional sites in Zumbrota and Hudson, Wis., as well as in Red Wing.

Heartland Hospice honored

ADVERTISEMENT

On Dec. 14, Heartland Hospice will receive a certificate of appreciation for being an Employer of Support of the Guard and Reserve. Heartland has hired and supported a Minnesota National Guard chaplain.