Business briefs

Home sales jump 7.7% as foreclosures rise

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans who bought previously occupied homes rose in August. But the sales were driven by an increase in foreclosures, a sign that home prices could fall further next year and slow a housing recovery.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that home sales rose 7.7 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.03 million homes. That's below the 6 million that economists say is consistent with a healthy housing market.

Last month's pace was slightly ahead of the 4.91 million sold in 2010, the worst sales level in 13 years.

Moody's cuts Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citi ratings

NEW YORK — Three of the nation's top banks are likely to start paying more to borrow money.

Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday lowered its debt ratings for Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

The downgrades were widely expected after the ratings agency placed the three banks on review in June. The cuts also stem partly from new laws taking effect under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act. The new law ended the possibility of the government bailing out a large financial firm and created a process that would allow a financially troubled bank to fail and liquidate its assets.

Bill Gates tops Forbes list of richest Americans

LOS ANGELES — The nation's economic woes don't appear to be hurting Bill Gates, who tops Forbes' list of the 400 richest Americans for the 18th year in a row.

The magazine said Wednesday that the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist's wealth amounts to $59 billion, $5 billion more than a year ago.

No. 2 on the list is Warren Buffett, whose net worth is $39 billion.

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison rounds out the top three with a net worth of $33 billion.