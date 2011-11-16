Business briefs

Cooperative Network meeting held

The Cooperative Network is holding its annual meeting in Rochester this week for the first time, with the theme of "Cooperatives: Making Communities Stronger."

The meeting of Wisconsin and Minnesota cooperatives started Monday and runs through today at the Mayo Civic Center.

Cooperative Network serves more than 600 member-cooperatives in industries ranging from farming to insurance to telecommunications, by providing government relations, education, marketing, and technical services. Members gather each year to determine Cooperative Network’s legislative and educational priorities.

Featured speakers included Susan Eisenhower, president of the Eisenhower Group Inc. in Washington, D.C., and granddaughter of former U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower; Mary Brainerd, president and CEO of HealthPartners in Minneapolis; and Patrick Kluempke, executive vice president corporate administration for CHS Inc. in St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Think mutual names Hosfeld VP

Think Mutual Bank has named Jenny Hosfeld as vice president of community banking in Rochester. She has more than 18 years banking experience and has been with Think Bank since 2006, most recently leading the bank’s deposit operations area as vice president of delivery services.

Hosfeld will be responsible for overseeing the bank’s six Rochester branches and advancing the Think brand throughout the Rochester market. She plans to develop a strong presence in the community through involvement with branch staff and support of community activities and events.

"I’m excited to work with our branch teams to continue building on our unique approach to banking and serving customers," Hosfeld said.

Think Mutual Bank is a community bank headquartered in Rochester with ten full-service offices in Rochester and the Twin Cities.

Oberton to share ‘The Fastenal Story’

Will Oberton, CEO of Fastenal, will present "The Fastenal Story" at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Saint Mary’s University. The public is invited to Salvi Lecture Hall, on the third floor of Saint Mary’s Hall.

Fastenal is a provider of industrial and construction supplies based in Winona. Oberton joined Fastenal in 1980 as a part-time warehouse worker. Since then he has served in various sales, operational, and, ultimately, management roles, including chief operating officer, vice president, and executive vice president. He was named president of the company in July 2001 and has served as CEO since December 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is sponsored by the SMU Business Office.

United Way leader sought

The United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties is seeking applications to fill the vacant executive director position.

The job description is available at www.uw-gwp.org. Send letter and resume to UWExecDirector@gmail.com.

Review of applications will begin Monday.