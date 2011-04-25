SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Business

Business briefs

April 25, 2011 01:23 PM
Custom Alarm hires Rainey

Custom Alarm/Custom Communications Inc. has hired Mike Rainey as residential security sales consultant.

Rainey is responsible for all residential security sales in Minnesota, including eastern Olmsted County, Winona County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Wabasha County, Goodhue County, and western Wisconsin.

Rainey worked at Kitchen Solvers for the past seven years.

Custom Alarm/Custom Communications, Inc. is a full service security and sound company that provides the best in sales, installation, service and monitoring of security and sound systems since 1968. The Rochester-based company also has branches in Winona and St. Paul.

Keller Williams names top sellers

Keller Williams Rochester has announced its top performers for the first quarter: They are, in order, the Kelly Domaille team; Jim and Barb Clark; and Tamara Graham.

