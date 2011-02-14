Business briefs

Erickson, Barry honored

Two area men have been honored for 50 years of continuous service to their local construction union.

Roger Erickson of Rochester and Daniel Barry of Kasson spent decades operating heavy equipment while building roads, bridges and buildings.

Operating Engineers Local 49 honored them with a ceremony on Jan. 29 at the Rochester International Event Center.

Local 49 is a labor union with about 13,000 members representing Engineers who operate cranes and heavy equipment used in highway and building construction in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Schulz gets designation

Daryl D. Schulz of Stifel, Nicolaus & Co.'s Rochester office has attained the Accredited Investment Fiduciary designation from Fiduciary360.

Schulz is branch manager of Stifel’s office at 102 S. Broadway.