Business

Business briefs

May 06, 2011 02:20 PM
Coldwell Banker Burnet honors top associates

Shawn Buryska was named the top lister and seller for Coldwell Banker Burnet during April. Joel Thiem was named the top rookie seller, and Jay Swanstrom was named the top rookie lister.

Coldwell Banker Burnet, a residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Edina, Minn., serves Minnesota and western Wisconsin with 27 offices.

Final showcase weekend

Saturday and Sunday are the final days of the Rochester Area Builders Spring Showcase of Homes.

The 2011 showcase features 42 new homes that are move-in ready or ready to customize.

Admission is free and the hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Maps are available at all showcase homes. Visit www.Rochesterareabuilders.com for more information.

