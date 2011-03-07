Business briefs

Domaille to lead Byron chamber

Bruce Domaille, broker at Keller Williams Premier Realty in Rochester, has been elected president of the Byron Area Chamber of Commerce for 2011.

Bruce previously had been a board member and ambassador with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

WinCraft promotes Bringe

Winona-based WinCraft Inc. has promoted Dave Bringe to senior vice president of sales.

A Winona State University graduate, Bringe began working for WinCraft in 1996 as a Midwest regional sales manager and was later named national sales manager prior to becoming vice president of sales in 2008. He will focus on WinCraft’s licensed business within its retail, distributor, professional team and collegiate divisions.

Sold nationwide, WinCraft products are carried by more than 6,000 retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Party City, Target and Best Buy. Additionally, WinCraft is one of the top five licensees in the world for the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, NASCAR, the Olympics and all the championship sporting events.

The parent company of WinCraft School and LarLu Display-Tec, WinCraft most recently acquired McArthur Towel & Sports in August 2010. It has more than 500 employees and 340,000 square feet in facilities.

Schwartzkopf joins KIMT

Josh Schwartzkopf joined the KIMT News staff as an assignment editor.

Before joining the KIMT News 3 team, Josh was a reporter/anchor at KNOP-TV in Nebraska and KOBI-TV in Oregon. During his previous stops Josh has spent time doing news, sports and weather.

KIMT News 3 is a CBS and a My Network affiliate in the Mason City, Albert Lea, Austin and Rochester market area and is owned and operated by New Vision.

Heartman Agency recognized as Grinnell Mutual top agency

Heartman Agency, Inc., with offices in Rochester, Northfield, Austin, and Faribault, was recently named to the Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company President’s Club for 2011 as a top agency for the company.

Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company, in business since 1909, provides reinsurance for farm mutual insurance companies and property and casualty insurance products for homeowners, farmowners and businessowners through nearly 1,600 independent agents in 12 Midwestern states.

RE/MAX announces top agents

RE/MAX of Rochester has announced its top five agents for 2011: Gary Schueller, Terry Johnson, Jackson Raygor, Dustin Kanz, and Debbie Quimby.

Coldwell Banker recognizes top associates

Shawn Buryska was named the top lister and seller for Coldwell Banker Burnet during January.

Joel Thiem was named the top rookie seller and lister for February.