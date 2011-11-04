Business briefs

Grigsby to head alumni association

Dr. Eric Grigsby has been elected president of the Mayo Clinic Alumni Association.

According to Mayo Clinic, Grigsby was elected at the group's biennial continuing education meeting in Jacksonville, Fla.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clinic's announcement notes Grigsby is "founding medical director of the Napa Pain Institute , and chief executive officer of Neurovations , a Napa company specializing in pain and neuroscience research and clinical education."



New legal service offered

Access to Justice LLC and Legal Associates and Advocates LLC will sponsor self-help clinics throughout southern Minnesota for people who need help completing court documents for divorce, child support, or parenting time.

The clinics are tailored for groups of 8-10 people. The companies will provide the correct documents and guidance for filling out the paperwork, filing them with the court and representing yourself. Documents will be reviewed by an attorney licensed to practice in the state of Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first self-help divorce clinic will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at 1500 First Ave. N.E.

Think names new manager

Valerie Dunham has been named branch manager for Think Mutual Bank's Green Meadows branch in Rochester. Previously, Dunham was sales manager for the bank’s insurance subsidiary, Hirman Insurors.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We’re pleased to have someone with Valerie’s experience leading our team at Green Meadows," said Mike Snyder, senior vice president and chief business officer "Her enthusiasm and prior relationships will help us build on the Think brand in Rochester."

Rochester-based Think Mutual Bank has ten full-service offices in Rochester, Apple Valley, Eagan, Edina and St. Paul. Think focuses on consumers and small businesses, providing a full array of banking, investment and insurance services.