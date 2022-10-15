Businesses are reassessing whether to splurge for in-person events

When it comes to event planning, there is a ton of work involved. Having just a single page for a “to-do” list is unrealistic as the planning and execution of an event can take months to complete.

Helping a client plan a two-day “career camp” for women has been on my plate for several months, and with only two weeks to go until the event, I recently booked my flight out to Denver so I could be on-site. Sadly, the days of events filling up with excited participants have largely gone to the wayside, so with only a couple dozen paid registrants, the event has been rescheduled to February.

Throughout 2022, people are just getting back to feeling comfortable enough to attend events in person. Many people still feel hesitant to do so. In reality, the pandemic is going to remain a concern for a long time to come. According to Fleur Chalmers, “There are still so many unknowns within events, and the landscape as to what events look like has forever shifted.”

Chalmers believes when it comes to virtual events, one would think everyone is chomping at the bit to get back to in-person, that is not always the case. On a positive note, virtual events are a great tool to reach those who are unable to travel to an event. Even better, virtual events more often than not, attract those who are at the top of the sales funnel, those who do not know what your company does. They are the end-user, a decision maker or an influencer.

Circling back to in-person events, there are many factors that inhibit their full return. People are afraid of a COVID resurgence, lead times are tighter, and events have scaled down in size and hoopla. It only makes sense companies are reluctant to sign off on expense reports that include the costs of flights, lodging and the extras that come with attending a larger event. In addition, is the return on investment really worth it?

Mandy Darnell, director of marketing at Starburst Data, has a similar prediction: “Live events are coming back but will need to have a virtual component. Hybrid events are the future. I don’t think happy-hour type events without education content or inspiring speakers will perform well in the future. People crave content they can take back to the workplace that can create an immediate impact.”

Sarah Reed, senior director of global strategic events for Zendesk, talks waste when it comes to in-person events. “Events are, by nature, wasteful, so anything we can do to improve the overall sustainability of our industry, the better. Everyone is so aware of the benefits of using less paper, reducing food waste, and enforcing reusable water bottles, but our limited budgets may hinder us from bigger aspirations.”

Finally, Belinda Joseph, head of events & community at Goldcast, said, “The truth is, we are already starting to see a trend form. As we go into 2023, every CMO and event marketer whom we interact with is thinking about digital events to host what was once their large-scale in-person conferences, and using in-person for smaller, more targeted field events to help accelerate deals.”

Needless to say, there is no definitive answer as to whether or not in-person events will begin to become more popular, but personally, I feel would-be attendees are craving the face-to-face interaction. The event in Denver has been rescheduled to February in hopes of more committed registrants, but I do know my flight is scheduled.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants.