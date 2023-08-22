Busy Baby's rapid growth earned in a spot on list of the fastest growing businesses

ORONOCO — Beth (Fynbo) Benike’s Busy Baby company has been very busy with revenue skyrocketing up by 3,151% from 2019 to 2022.

Busy Baby’s astronomic growth earned the Oronoco baby placemat maker the 166th spot on Inc. magazine’s annual list of the top 5,000 growing U.S. companies. The list is in the magazine’s September issue.

Minnesota has 83 companies on the 2023 list and only one, Lake Elmo-based ECO BCG Corp., tallied more growth than Busy Baby. ECO recorded 4,030% in revenue growth to be ranked 121st on the list.

This recognition marked a significant milestone for a company launched in 2017 by an Oronoco mom who was tired of picking up toys thrown by her baby during meals. Busy Baby’s core product is a silicone placemat with stretchy tethers to attach baby toys.

“Taking an idea I had shortly after my son was born and turning it into a real product that helps other new parents was a huge accomplishment for me. Having my brother join me in the company and growing the brand to a full line of products and getting our kids involved in the process has been an amazing adventure,” wrote Benike about being named to the list. “Landing at #166 on the Inc. 5000 list is an almost unbelievable feat that has given us the validation that all the hard work we put in is worth it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Benike, who now leads the company with her brother Eric Fynbo, has been very busy growing the company that once had its “headquarters” in her basement.

Busy Baby now has six employees and it sells eight of its own unique baby gear inventions. Looking to the future, Benike is planning to expand beyond baby-related products.

“We are starting a second company that is adapting our products for the aging and disabled communities. We are currently in the R&D phase of the new company,” she wrote.

Beth Fynbo, the creator of Busy Baby place mats and toy tethers, and her brother, Eric Fynbo. Contributed

To qualify for the list, companies had to earn a minimum of $100,000 in revenue in 2019. For 2022, the minimum revenue bar was moved up to $2 million.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” wrote Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

While no other Southeastern Minnesota companies made the list this year, many have appeared on the Inc. 5,000 in the past. Some of those businesses include Trbhi, Corporate Web Services, Affordable Buttons, BuyOnlineNow and Xylo Technologies.