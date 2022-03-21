Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
Business

Butcher shop brings full-service meats to Chatfield

R Four Meats offers everything from animal processing to sandwiches and ice cream.

01 R-Four Meats and The Locker in Chatfield
Jamie Budd, deli manager, makes a house ham and smoked turkey sandwich at the deli counter for a customer after taking the order over the phone Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at R-Four Meats and The Locker in Chatfield. In addition to being a full-service meat processor, R-Four Meats and The Locker offers a deli counter where they offer a selection of sandwiches.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
March 21, 2022 09:14 AM
CHATFIELD — If it involves meat, R Four Meats offers just about anything you'll need.

Shot a deer that needs to be processed? They got it.

Want to buy a hog or go in with friends on a cow, they'll make those steaks, chops and smoke up some bacon for you.

Looking for some local meats for tonight's dinner? There are some delicious options available.

"I love the sandwiches," said Julie Lisowski, a Chatfield resident who stopped in for her lunch in the middle of the day.

Lisowski said she works from home, but likes to treat herself once in a while to the deli sandwiches.

That, said Margaret Reiner – who co-owns R Four Meats and The Locker with her son, Jeff Remme and his wife, Connie Remme – is the newest part of the business.

"The sandwiches and ice cream started about two years ago," Reiner said.

Before that, the shop was mainly a locker plant that also sold some meats retail like a traditional butcher shop.

02 R-Four Meats and The Locker in Chatfield
Butcher Nathan Remme works at R-Four Meats and The Locker on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Chatfield. In addition to being a full-service meat processor, R-Four Meats and The Locker offers a deli counter where they offer a selection of sandwiches.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

But Jeff and Connie's son, Nathan Remme, wanted to add a new segment to the business. While on a drive around the region, he spotted a line outside the Nelson Cheese Factory in Nelson, Wis., and wanted to duplicate that in Chatfield.

That led to a deli offering sandwiches, chips, cookies and a pickle in a lunch box, ice cream from regional dairy manufacturers, and local swag like T-shirts from R Four Meats and PawPrint Brewery.

A lot of folks on the weekends will get a sandwich, he said, and take it over to the brewery, which doesn't have its own food.

It's just one of many ways the town has supported the deli side of the business.

03 R-Four Meats and The Locker in Chatfield
Jamie Budd, deli manager, makes a house ham and smoked turkey sandwich at the deli counter for a customer after taking the order over the phone Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at R-Four Meats and The Locker in Chatfield. In addition to being a full-service meat processor, R-Four Meats and The Locker offers a deli counter where they offer a selection of sandwiches.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Reiner said there's been a lot of support from other businesses in town. For example, Tuohy Furniture will treat employees once a month by ordering a hundred-plus lunch boxes. The schools have ordered sandwich boxes for anything from teachers meetings to bus trips for athletes heading to away games. Even City Hall orders sandwich boxes for long meetings.

"For us, I think there's a few things," said Chatfield City Clerk Joel Young. "It's fantastic food. It's made fresh. There's enough variety to meet the needs of our folks. Because it comes in a box, it's easy to hand out and easy to clean up. And the price is right."

Young said after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, having boxed meals was more convenient that, say, ordering from another popular eatery that makes pizza because there was concern over people taking food from a communal spot.

Remme said his wife developed the sandwich recipes – there are five on the menu – so they can be quick and simple to make, but unique and flavorful as well. With the exception of the hard salami, all the meats are made in-house through the locker and butcher shop.

The business has two smokehouses, and is booked pretty solid in its locker and butchering parts of the business.

04 R-Four Meats and The Locker in Chatfield
R-Four Meats and The Locker on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Chatfield. In addition to being a full-service meat processor, R-Four Meats and The Locker offers a deli counter where they offer a selection of sandwiches.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Nathan Remme said, the hope is that the deli business will bring more foot traffic into the retail side and support the other butcher shop part of the business as well. People coming for sandwiches and ice cream will buy everything from meat sticks to packaged meat to take home.

And those people will eventually utilize the locker plant business as well.

Reiner said the locker plant and butcher shop are USDA inspected daily, and they process everything from livestock to game, though no birds.

The family will have owned the business for 25 years as of April 1.

Remme said he hopes now that COVID is easing they can develop the retail deli and butcher shop a little more with more seating and more freezer space for products.

"When we started, I had a goal of serving maybe 10 sandwiches a day," he said. "But we do anywhere from 30 to 50 most days."

05 R-Four Meats and The Locker in Chatfield
The sandwich menu above the deli counter at R-Four Meats and The Locker on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Chatfield. In addition to being a full-service meat processor, R-Four Meats and The Locker offers a deli counter where they offer a selection of sandwiches.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
06 R-Four Meats and The Locker in Chatfield
R-Four Meats and The Locker on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Chatfield. In addition to being a full-service meat processor, R-Four Meats and The Locker offers a deli counter where they offer a selection of sandwiches.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

