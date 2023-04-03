Byron educational complex sold for $2.25 million

BYRON, Minn. — An international real estate investment company recently paid $2.25 million for a former education building in Byron.

CoreGro, based in New York City and South Africa, purchased the former Zumbro Education District complex at 221 Second Ave. SW in Byron on March 10, 2023. CoreGro made a downpayment of $50,000 to seller Bluestem Real Estate Byron at the closing.

Bluestem Real Estate, which is linked with Oak Park, Ill.-based Ursa Behavioral Health Management, owned the property for about nine months. Bluestem paid $1.7 million for the 15,000-square-foot building on June 30, 2022.

The Bluestem deal happened a week after the Zumbro Education District moved out of the Byron building and into a newly built facility in Kasson.

The Zumbro Education District serves students from a number of school districts, including Blooming Prairie, Byron, Stewartville, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, and Triton. It provides services for the deaf and hard of hearing and students with visual impairments. It also offers occupational therapy, behavioral management, and special education, among other services.

ZED had owned the 30-year-old Byron building since 2013. Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the building and land at $1.05 million for 2023-2024.

Ursa Behavioral Health Management has the same address as Bluestem Real Estate Byron. Both are led by CEO Seth Franz. Franz was also involved with the sale of two Rochester mental health services buildings in 2022.

An Franz-related firm sold the eight-year-old Bluestem Center for Child + Family Development building at 124 Elton Hills Drive to Unlock Real Estate Bluestem LLC for $4.44 million in February.

In January, another Franz/Ursa firm sold the Associates in Psychiatry and Psychology building at 3101 Superior Drive NW to another Unlock company for $2.66 million.