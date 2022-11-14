Byron Solar Project inches closer to final approval, construction starts in 2024

BYRON — A large solar farm that will span nearly three square miles across what is now farmland between Kasson and Byron is steadily progressing toward final regulatory approval, which is expected to happen next spring.

The Byron Solar Project, developed by EDF Renewables, is a proposed 1,850-acre solar farm and new substation that will be located in Dodge County's Canisteo and Mantorville townships. EDF reports that the 200-megawatt project, once operational, will power 30,000 homes .

This week, the Minnesota Commerce Department held its final public hearings on the project, and a public comment period is open through Nov. 29.

Byron Solar has been in the works since 2018, and if the project's next steps proceed as expected, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will make its final decisions on the project's site permit, route permit and certificate of need in the spring of 2023.

"Although the permit process has taken longer than originally expected, we are pleased with the progress of the project and look forward to a final permit decision early next year," said Scott Wentzell, regional project development manager for EDF Renewables.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the project gains final approval, Wentzell said Byron Solar, LLC — an EDF subsidiary — will begin working with a national construction company and start procuring materials like solar panels and inverters.

The proposed Byron Solar Project. Becca Larson / Forum Design Center

"We hope to begin construction in the fall of 2024, and to have the project fully constructed and operational by the end of 2025," Wentzell said.

Native grasses and wildflowers will be planted underneath and around the solar panels, as specified in the project's Vegetation Management Plan.

"The project will create over a thousand acres of new, high-quality habitat for birds, small mammals, pollinators and other insects," Wentzell said.

It's estimated that the Dodge County landowners who are leasing their property to the Byron Solar Project will earn $65 million over the solar farm's 35-year lifespan.

"Participating landowners are compensated on a per acre basis for their land that is included in the solar project," Wentzell said. "This lease provides stable, long-term income for farming families that is not subject to weather or crop price fluctuations."

Farmer Jerry Feigel is one of those landowners. Back in 2018, Feigel learned about the Byron Solar Project through a newspaper advertisement.

"I'm still farming with my son, but I can't do the things I used to do on the farm," Feigel said. "This came along, it was about the same time I was thinking about retiring. So, we kind of went with that, see what'll happen."

ADVERTISEMENT

Feigel will be leasing 900 of his 1,500 acres of land to the Byron Solar Project. He said leasing those acres to the solar farm will be more profitable than having other farmers rent it for crop production.

"They were paying a little more than I'd get for rent, so I went with them," Feigel said. "But it ain't done yet."