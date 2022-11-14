SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
Byron Solar Project inches closer to final approval, construction starts in 2024

The final permitting decisions on the proposed 1,800-acre, 200 mW solar farm between Kasson and Byron are expected next spring.

IMG_9488.JPG
A field located northwest of CR 15 and CR 6 in Canisteo Township in Dodge County on Nov. 11, 2022. In a few years, part of the 1,800-acre Byron Solar Project will be located here.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
November 14, 2022 09:00 AM
BYRON — A large solar farm that will span nearly three square miles across what is now farmland between Kasson and Byron is steadily progressing toward final regulatory approval, which is expected to happen next spring.

The Byron Solar Project, developed by EDF Renewables, is a proposed 1,850-acre solar farm and new substation that will be located in Dodge County's Canisteo and Mantorville townships. EDF reports that the 200-megawatt project, once operational, will power 30,000 homes .

This week, the Minnesota Commerce Department held its final public hearings on the project, and a public comment period is open through Nov. 29.

Byron Solar has been in the works since 2018, and if the project's next steps proceed as expected, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will make its final decisions on the project's site permit, route permit and certificate of need in the spring of 2023.

"Although the permit process has taken longer than originally expected, we are pleased with the progress of the project and look forward to a final permit decision early next year," said Scott Wentzell, regional project development manager for EDF Renewables.

After the project gains final approval, Wentzell said Byron Solar, LLC — an EDF subsidiary — will begin working with a national construction company and start procuring materials like solar panels and inverters.

111122.N.RPB.ByronSolar-1.png
The proposed Byron Solar Project.
Becca Larson / Forum Design Center

"We hope to begin construction in the fall of 2024, and to have the project fully constructed and operational by the end of 2025," Wentzell said.

Native grasses and wildflowers will be planted underneath and around the solar panels, as specified in the project's Vegetation Management Plan.

"The project will create over a thousand acres of new, high-quality habitat for birds, small mammals, pollinators and other insects," Wentzell said.

It's estimated that the Dodge County landowners who are leasing their property to the Byron Solar Project will earn $65 million over the solar farm's 35-year lifespan.

"Participating landowners are compensated on a per acre basis for their land that is included in the solar project," Wentzell said. "This lease provides stable, long-term income for farming families that is not subject to weather or crop price fluctuations."

nRPfx-byron-solar-project (1).png
Local
Public comes out to give opinions on Byron Solar project
Landowners both for and against the 200-megawatt solar garden project had their say Tuesday night in Kasson.
January 26, 2022 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd

Farmer Jerry Feigel is one of those landowners. Back in 2018, Feigel learned about the Byron Solar Project through a newspaper advertisement.

"I'm still farming with my son, but I can't do the things I used to do on the farm," Feigel said. "This came along, it was about the same time I was thinking about retiring. So, we kind of went with that, see what'll happen."

Feigel will be leasing 900 of his 1,500 acres of land to the Byron Solar Project. He said leasing those acres to the solar farm will be more profitable than having other farmers rent it for crop production.

"They were paying a little more than I'd get for rent, so I went with them," Feigel said. "But it ain't done yet."

Related Topics: BYRON, KASSON-MANTORVILLE, CLEAN ENERGY, ENERGY AND MINING
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
