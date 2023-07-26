Byron's Trailtopia keeps you fed in the great outdoors

While backpacking with friends in Idaho's Sawtooth Mountains in 2013, Vince Robichaud brought out some homemade trail foods he'd been putting together since he didn't like the products currently on the market.

Said one of his friends during the trip: "These are so good, you could start a business."

Robichaud responded, "Give me a name, and I'll give it a try."

The group brainstormed a bit and came up with the name Trailtopia.

Today that business has grown into one the size of those Idaho mountains with 61 different products ranging from breakfast to lunch to dinner to dessert, including a variety of gluten-free meals including a couple of breakfast items, some ramen varieties, four gluten-free dinners and four desserts that meet that dietary need. All meals are made from scratch and packaged in Robichaud's specially designed packets that double as a cooking vessel and a bowl from which to eat. All from the confines of Robichaud's Byron, Minnesota, offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robichaud's friends aren't the only ones who sing his praises. A few weeks ago wile researching foods for backpack trips, I visited Tyrol Ski & Sport where I was told that of all the trail foods available, they had settled on Trailtopia, the most-recommended by hikers and now the only trail food the Rochester store carry.

Trail food needs to be easy to fix on the go. Trailtopia's meals fit that bill: Simply add a cup of boiling water, stir and the meal comes to life. All are available in single and double servings.

An experienced cook, Robichaud uses his own recipes and all are made from scratch in the corporate kitchen.

Trailtopia meal packs at the company's business location in Byron on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"My goal in putting these together was to have meals taste as good on the trail as they would at home, flavorful and nutritious." He describes them as "simple basic foods done really well." The current best seller in the dinner selection is Ginger Chicken Stir Fry, which I tried. Mine was a single serving, and I wished I'd had a double. Both flavor, texture and ease of preparation make these perfect for hiking, camping, whatever adventure you'll be taking.

While Robicaud has always been an outdoor adventurer, he only recently gave up his day job as an IT manager and director at Seagate Technology to focus on expanding Trailtopia.

He has learned by doing.

"I never had a business plan nor anyone I could ask for advice. I've been the chief cook, bottle-washer, accountant, you name it, I do it," he said.

The business itself is a family enterprise, and he gets help from his wife and three grown children. With its growing success, expansion is very much on his mind. I visited the office and was astounded by the number of palettes filled from floor to ceiling with Trailtopia products.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I really need a much bigger space and a loading dock. Right now everything comes and goes through the front door."

To make some of these things happen he is actively looking for investors. His efforts were recognized in 2018 when he received the prestigious RAVE award from Rochester Area Economic Development Inc.

Meanwhile, Trailtopia is a top seller all over the country including Hawaii and Alaska. Outdoor outfitter REI initially ordered for 38 stores and recently expanded their order to 140 stores. There is also a selection at Scheels.

"As we follow up on leads, I always send a few samples and at least 95% of the time, that customer will order," Robichaud said. "I also have to keep in mind regional foods and spices, and we've done a good job of that."

His motto is "Eat Well, and Adventure Often." He's making sure we do just that. He can be reached at trailtopia.com.

Calling all corn chefs

With sweet corn season fast approaching, Holly is looking for unique recipes for corn on the cob. Email recipes along with your contact information to life@postbulletin.com or mail them to Life: Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902 no later than 5 p.m. Friday, July, 28, 2023.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .