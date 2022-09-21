We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Caffeine and pastries: Rochester businesses Lumen Coffee, Sweet House Bakery expanding partnership

Working together for over a year, Jenyce Habibovic of Sweet House Bakery and Bryce Fogelson of Lumen Coffee are collaborating even further with plans to go into delivery and catering services together.

Habibovie and Fogelson.jpg
Jenyce Habibove and Bryce Fogelson at Sweet House Bakery in front of the new espresso machine that will be serving coffee come Tuesday, September 27.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
September 21, 2022 04:05 PM
ROCHESTER — Come next Tuesday, Sept. 27, any baked good at Sweet House Bakery can come with caffeine from Lumen Coffee.

After a year of partnership between Sweet House owner Jenyce Habibovic and Lumen Coffee owner Bryce Fogelson, they are finally seeing the collaboration come to fruition at Sweet House Bakery. Lumen Coffee has been purchasing pastries from Sweet House over the last year, and a few months back the conversation for Fogelson to return the favor to Habibovic picked up once more.

“We just decided a few months back, let's go for it,” said Habibovic. “I need good coffee and we want to provide it for the Mayo staff and visitors who come here, and match our quality pastries. So we’re getting quality coffee, and who better than Luman?”

The partnership between Habibovic and Fogelson began a few years ago when Habibovic’s father connected the pair from his days as a Rochester firefighter alongside Fogelson.

“It’s always fun to do collaborations that have some personal connection with the fire department. It helps make the rockier times easier to get through,” said Fogelson.

ADVERTISEMENT

A full menu of drinks from Lumen Coffee will be available at Sweet House Bakery during the soft coffee opening on Tuesday. The full menu includes espresso shots, specialty lattes, blended coffee, smoothies, milk shakes and tea. There will also be special deals available for the first week of the drinks becoming available.

“I’m super excited to add the coffee, every bakery needs it,” said Habibovic.

In addition to the coffee and bakery collaborations, Habibovic and Fogelson are working to add delivery services for both of their businesses in the near future. Both owners are still figuring out the web services that will best suit their businesses' delivery needs. They are planning to do their own delivery services and not planning to partner with third party services such as DoorDash, Grubhub or UberEats.

“It's hard to do third parties with a bakery because if people put an order in online and an item is already sold out it makes it hard for that day,” said Habibovic. “We make everything fresh every morning, so we sell out. We sell all through the day for the pastries still, but people should definitely call ahead if they want something.”

Alongside growth in delivery, Habibovic and Fogelson plan to grow in the catering side of business as well. People can reach out to either Habibovic or Fogelson via email to set up catering orders. Habibovie can be reached at choosehappyeatcake@gmail.com and Fogelson can be reached at lumencoffee@gmail.com.

Sweet House Bakery

1219 Second St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902

507-398-8439

sweethousebakery.org

Lumen Coffee

3550 55th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901

507-722-1685

lumencoffeeco.com

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSROCHESTER
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
