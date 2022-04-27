SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 27
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
Business

Cameo at the Castle is closing its doors in downtown Rochester

Rochester's Cameo at the Castle restaurant, which Zach and Danika Ohly opened in late 2018, will soon close with Saturday as its last day cooking. Cameo leases the lower level of the renovated Castle, the former Rochester Senior Center, at 121 N Broadway Ave.

Cameo at the Castle
Patrons spend their evening at Cameo at the Castle on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 27, 2022 08:00 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — After almost four years of cooking and serving drinks at the edge of downtown, the owners of Cameo at the Castle say Saturday will be the restaurant’s last day.

The restaurant, which Chef Zach and Danika Ohly opened in late 2018 , quickly grew in popularity. However, it soon faced the headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a contentious lawsuit with the owners of The Castle.

Cameo leases the lower level of the renovated Castle, the former Rochester Senior Center, at 121 N. Broadway Ave.

Read more from Jeff
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
A Med City dental clinic plans to build in Southwest Rochester
Plans to build a 7,100-square-foot, two-story complex on North Frontage Road of Salem Road Southwest were filed by 12th Street Dental this week. It is slated to be built just northeast of Edina Realty‘s Rochester office building at 1301 Salem Road SW.
April 26, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
National firm proposed to add 190 apartments to Southeast Rochester housing community
Northland, which purchased SoRoc on Maine for $35.34 million in February, filed a Site Development Plan with the City of Rochester to add a phase II to the development. SoRoc is located along Maine Avenue Southeast.
April 25, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220422_153511.jpg
Members Only
Business
A new store might be booting up its brand in an empty Rochester 'Barn'
Boot Barn, a California-based Western wear retail chain, has filed for Rochester building permits to revamp the Dress Barn space at 70 25th St. SE in the Broadway Commons shopping center.
April 22, 2022 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

While the lawsuit between the restaurant and the redevelopers of The Castle has made many headlines in recent months, Chef Zach Ohly said it would be wrong to point to the legal situation as the sole reason for ending Cameo’s run.

“There are many, many, many factors as to why Cameo is closing,” he said. “It's just been made very clear that we can no longer operate it in the vision that we had and it's something that weighs heavy on us. It's been a source of massive stress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the build up to the closing, Ohly said he and his wife will be in the kitchen working with Cameo’s team of 25 employees to create a special tasting menu starting on Thursday. They encourage anyone with gift cards or anyone who wants one more evening at Cameo to come in during the last days.

Cameo at the Castle
Kim and Tim Metzger, of Rochester, look over the menu at Cameo at the Castle on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“We're going to try to go out with a bang,” he said.

The Ohlys say while this is the end of Cameo at the Castle, it is not the end of their involvement in the Med City restaurant scene.

Cafe Relish , their restaurant inside the Rochester Athletic Center on 19th Street Northwest will remain open. It launched in 2021 and is open to RAC members as well as the general public who are not members.

“The RAC has been fantastic. It is just is a phenomenal company,” said Ohly. “We've been very happy with our partnership out there.”

There are also plans in the works for the Ohlys to make periodic appearances as a pop-up restaurant within other Rochester eateries. They hopes to also open another restaurant in a new location.

“We're looking forward to new opportunities in different spaces,” he said. “In the past almost four years, we've learned a lot as operators and about what the city is looking for in terms of concepts. So I think in the future, we will be picking aspects of Cameo to bring back to Rochester in some form.”

Once Cameo closes, the lower space of The Castle could then be available for another restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

That area previously operated as the dining room of the Rochester Senior Center, before The Castle re-developers and the Ohlys renovated it and expanded the kitchen in 2018. The space has a dining room with the capacity to seat 160 guests plus a bar and lounge area.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLYRESTAURANTS AND BARSROCHESTER
What to read next
semi fire2.jpg
Local
Semi destroyed by fire on Highway 52 south of Rochester
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
April 27, 2022 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Growing your small business to assure its survival
Success requires consistent planning, grit, and strategic execution. You also need to recognize resources that can help you amplify your growth.
April 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rescheduled "Crime Crisis: Rochester" event draws larger crowd after controversy
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
CAE April 26 event 01.JPG
Local
Rescheduled "crime crisis" event draws larger crowd after controversy
Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson spoke at a "Crime Crisis: Rochester" event held by the Center of the American Experiment.
April 26, 2022 08:47 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed