Cameo at the Castle is closing its doors in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — After almost four years of cooking and serving drinks at the edge of downtown, the owners of Cameo at the Castle say Saturday will be the restaurant’s last day.

The restaurant, which Chef Zach and Danika Ohly opened in late 2018 , quickly grew in popularity. However, it soon faced the headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a contentious lawsuit with the owners of The Castle.

Cameo leases the lower level of the renovated Castle, the former Rochester Senior Center, at 121 N. Broadway Ave.

While the lawsuit between the restaurant and the redevelopers of The Castle has made many headlines in recent months, Chef Zach Ohly said it would be wrong to point to the legal situation as the sole reason for ending Cameo’s run.

“There are many, many, many factors as to why Cameo is closing,” he said. “It's just been made very clear that we can no longer operate it in the vision that we had and it's something that weighs heavy on us. It's been a source of massive stress.”

In the build up to the closing, Ohly said he and his wife will be in the kitchen working with Cameo’s team of 25 employees to create a special tasting menu starting on Thursday. They encourage anyone with gift cards or anyone who wants one more evening at Cameo to come in during the last days.

“We're going to try to go out with a bang,” he said.

The Ohlys say while this is the end of Cameo at the Castle, it is not the end of their involvement in the Med City restaurant scene.

Cafe Relish , their restaurant inside the Rochester Athletic Center on 19th Street Northwest will remain open. It launched in 2021 and is open to RAC members as well as the general public who are not members.

“The RAC has been fantastic. It is just is a phenomenal company,” said Ohly. “We've been very happy with our partnership out there.”

There are also plans in the works for the Ohlys to make periodic appearances as a pop-up restaurant within other Rochester eateries. They hopes to also open another restaurant in a new location.

“We're looking forward to new opportunities in different spaces,” he said. “In the past almost four years, we've learned a lot as operators and about what the city is looking for in terms of concepts. So I think in the future, we will be picking aspects of Cameo to bring back to Rochester in some form.”

Once Cameo closes, the lower space of The Castle could then be available for another restaurant.

That area previously operated as the dining room of the Rochester Senior Center, before The Castle re-developers and the Ohlys renovated it and expanded the kitchen in 2018. The space has a dining room with the capacity to seat 160 guests plus a bar and lounge area.

