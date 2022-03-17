Can't write right? It's important to be clear

Dear Dave,

I have a writing problem. I tried for a management job at my company and the hiring manager was very blunt about why I didn’t get the job; she said my writing was very poor. I know that I cannot write like an author or journalist, but I never thought my writing was that bad. I am 38 years old. What can I do at my age to improve my writing? I don’t want to ruin my chances for a promotion, because of my inability to write well.

M

Dear M,

(I want my readers to know that I adjusted this question’s wording and grammar to make it more presentable – to be honest, it was written poorly.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Every day we are bombarded with words and messages such as e-mails, magazines, reports, letters, ads, speeches, articles, and you name it. PowerPoint presentations are used a lot in business and these presentation tools – in my opinion – are usually written so poorly that they are unreadable and certainly not understandable.

I have always believed that you are judged by the way you write – in business or in any correspondence and messages. I don’t claim to be a PhD in English, but I have picked up some tips and pointers over the years that have helped me become a (better) writer. One thing that has helped me a lot is to carefully study how good writers write as I am reading their work; I look at their word usage, style, grammar, and idea and concept explanations.

Business is competitive and you can’t let bad writing keep you from inspiring your customers to buy, or encourage and motivate your employees to work harder, or simply write memos and letters to fellow managers and your team. I, personally, am appalled at the poorly constructed messages and correspondence I read online. Typically, the grammar stinks and the sentence construction – and word usage – is written at a second-grade level.

I can only imagine that customers and employees are shocked at the lousy writing that is sent to them. If I were a customer receiving some of the messages I have read, I would refuse to do business with the people that allow their bad writing to go out in the shape it is. I think the word “proofread” has died a quick death. One example is writers using the word “manger” instead of the word “manager.” Come on, really? Check your writing before you send it.

The central problem

I think the central problem behind bad writing is the fact that writing does not get the attention it deserves as people navigate their high school education and even their college degrees. I know many (lazy) professors that will only give students multiple choice exams as opposed to having them write responses to questions and cases. Yes, it takes a while to read and grade the students' written responses, but this is part of their job. And I would expect professors to return exams with remarks and corrections, so students can understand where they went wrong.

To communicate effectively, you need to know your readers. Are they familiar with your subject? Do they care about your topics? Are they likely to oppose the meaning of your message? Are they highly educated or not? Do they have enough time to read your documents? Never – and I repeat, never – send someone a “War and Peace” document when you can present your subject in a page or less. People are busy. Get to the point and state only what is needed.

Study your readers and their attention span – they may only be able to give your document a short look and all they want is the gist of the written document or email. Also knowing your readers makes it easier for you to answer everyone’s most pressing question: “What’s in it for me?” Well, tell them and don’t make your readers wander through a jungle of jargon to get to the value of a proposal or message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before typing or writing a word, consider what you’re trying to achieve. Do you simply want to share information? Do you need to explain a difficult proposal? Or do you want to motivate your readers to act? Most importantly, what is your key message? Try to boil your message down to a value statement such as, “This product is durable, easy to use, and will save your business thousands of dollars a year.”

Make sure your document includes the answers to the “Five W’s and an added H”: Who, what, where, when, why and how. Think about what you would need to say in your message to get the point across. Try showing your document to someone and ask whether anything is missing or there are too many buzzwords and clichés.

Finally, make your message plain and simple – people often skim documents for key information before deciding to read the whole thing. Make your key points stand out.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.