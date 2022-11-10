Career advice in a nutshell

Dear Dave,

I think my question is kind of broad, but what advice do you have for people at different levels of their careers? I know my career desires and needs have changed as I have gotten older and moved around in my company and the business environment.

— S

Dear S,

You know me by now, I have lots of advice. The hard part is for you to figure out if it is any good. Let me earn your trust and break this up into the three stages that I think are most important in your career aspirations: early, middle and late career.

For young grads starting out, I love the saying, “If you do what you love, you will never work a day the rest of your life.” The problem is, when you're just out of college or a training program, it's easy to get confused about what you can do in the workplace, or even what you want to do. Unfortunately, chances are, you'll need to perform unglamorous — and possibly, humbling — grunt work for a while, before you're given any real responsibility. However, please know that the CEOs of some well-known companies started out sorting mail or loading trucks.

Employers look at the behaviors and attitudes new hires exhibit to determine if those new hires can think, stay positive and maintain enthusiasm, while taking on tasks they never thought they would have to perform. This means you need to apply your work ethic and positivity, even if you're cleaning toilets or emptying the trash.

Freshly educated new hires — or those that are trying to land jobs without a formal education — should ask for assignments nobody wants, be willing and positive when asked to do menial things, and ask their managers how they are doing and what they can do to best prepare themselves for management or promotions. Continuous learning is essential. If you’re not learning anything, it's time to look at yourself and determine what skills you need and what skills you have you can capitalize on and use.

For mid-level and mid-career employees and managers, the middle rungs of the corporate ladder can feel like a thankless black hole, especially as job opportunities seem scarce, or unattainable, and others are being promoted.

The best managers emerge from career confusion and uncertainty. They aspire to new levels, provided they think and act like the leaders companies want and need. There are leadership opportunities screaming for attention and solutions, and the organizational clear-thinking problem-solving, decision-making gaps are appalling. Again, the best managers are roving, “whole solution maniacs” who see wrongs and right them.

Companies are attracted to people who lift their heads up from their little world of safety and problem/conflict avoidance and understand the impact their work might have on the organization, other departments, and their own teams. It’s important to keep things fresh, engaging and constructive — dare I say, positive, though realistic.

Mid-level and mid-career employees and managers should volunteer for small and big projects, find a mentor, be there for people in need, learn new things, and do anything that shows your care about the productivity and well-being of the organization. Be the “go to person” who everyone trusts and learns from.

Executive-level and late-career employees and managers get where they are because they practice life-long self-development. Most enjoy helping others rise, so that person can carry the torch. Studies show that successful executives have similar characteristics: They are self-confident without being arrogant, they share knowledge without being overbearing and obtrusively prescriptive, and they are self-aware and constantly reflecting on what they do, what they have done and what they still need to do.

Essentially, these folks know themselves and they try to share their bumps and bruises, as well as their victories and challenges with others. These folks have been-there, done-that. They have made mistakes, but have learned from them. They know what the priorities are and they get busy taking care of business, while many are running around panicking.

You get what you give, and the greatest legacy we can live, lead and leave is having the knowledge as well as the satisfaction that we took the time to grab people by the hand, listen to them, provide thoughts and lessons learned, and challenge them to do better by the world and themselves.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.