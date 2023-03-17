6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Caribou adds another location to Rochester's caffeinated herd of coffee shops

A new Caribou Coffee Cabin, a 554-square-foot “drive thru-only concept with a seasonal outdoor patio,” is slated to open at 2190 Wheelock Drive NE on March 31, 2023.

A new Caribou Coffee Cabin, a 554-square-foot “drive thru-only concept with a seasonal outdoor patio,” is slated to open at 2190 Wheelock Drive NE on March 31, 2023.
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 1:38 PM

ROCHESTER — The Med City’s caffeinated herd will grow soon when Rochester’s 13th Caribou Coffee location starts brewing at the end of March.

A new Caribou Coffee Cabin, a 554-square-foot “drive thru-only concept with a seasonal outdoor patio,” is slated to open at 2190 Wheelock Drive NE on March 31, 2023. This will be a sibling to a similar Rochester "cabin" at 1021 15th Ave. SE in the Cub Foods Plaza parking lot.

It stands on the corner of Viola Road Northeast and Wheelock Drive Northeast, across from the Rochester Fire Station #2. It is near the entrance to Rochester’s latest Kwik Trip .

The plan is to host “a grand opening celebration” with $1 off any large or extra large drink.

“Additionally, for every visit during the grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2), Caribou will donate $1 to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces to support active-duty service members, veterans and military families,” according to Caribou.

While Caribou Coffee was founded in Minnesota and the brand is still based in Minneapolis, it is now under the Panera Brands umbrella. Panera Brands, which includes Panera Bread , Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou, is owned by a German conglomerate called JAB Holding Co. that is headquartered in Luxembourg.

A new Caribou Coffee Cabin, a 554-square-foot “drive thru-only concept with a seasonal outdoor patio,” is slated to open at 2190 Wheelock Dr. NE on March 31, 2023.
Caribou Coffee, which has about 750 locations worldwide, has long been active in Rochester. In 2005, it opened its fourth Med City location followed by number five in 2006.

Michael Coles, a previous Caribou CEO in 2005, was very enthusiastic about Rochester in 2005 and estimated that the community could accommodate up to 10 Caribou shops.

"We love Rochester. It is such a vibrant community," he said in 2005. "One of the reasons we are going there is because we have customers that send in requests for us to be in that specific area."

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
