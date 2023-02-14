Carroll’s Corn kicks off celebration of 30 years in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — When Seamus Kolb took over ownership of Carroll’s Corn at the beginning of 2021, reaching the 30 year anniversary for one of Rochester’s popular gourmet popcorn shops always seemed achievable.

After working at the Post Bulletin for a year and a half after college, Kolb returned to work alongside Carroll’s Corn founder Pat Carroll in 2015. From that time until Carroll’s retirement in 2021, Kolb eased into the role of ownership and worked to have the popcorn shop reach a larger audience across Southeast Minnesota.

“Pat kept giving me more responsibility and letting me take a little more ownership in the company, just in day-to-day operations going into the pandemic. I feel like we were able to step up and start selling in places like

Hy-Vee, and I helped spearhead that into what is now a great relationship with Hy-Vee and other distributors,” Kolb said.

Building relationships with companies willing to bring in Carroll’s Corn to their grocery store, brewery or winery helped keep the business afloat during the pandemic lockdowns. Hy-Vee was not the only company to join in distribution partnerships with Carroll’s Corn. The popped treats can be found at Thesis Beer Project, Scheels, Harmony Spirits and, the business' newest partner, Sunshine Foods in Spring Valley.

Carroll said while he enjoys his retirement, he occasionally checks in with Kolb and helps out his old business during the December holiday season, which is the busiest time of year.

ADVERTISEMENT

But mostly, Carroll said he keeps out of the way of how Kolb is running the business, one of the subway’s longest running tenants.

“With how much he works and everything, it has really helped the shop grow that way of distribution,” Carroll said. “The consistency he brings every day, he's got everybody buzzing with how good things are.”

Brien DeYoung, left, Pat Carroll and Seamus Kolb hold up a white board celebrating 30 years of business for Carroll's Corn in 2023. Contributed / Ryan Fee

“I think that Pat's really excited, and it's reassuring to him that someone like myself was able to take over the business and watch it grow,” Kolb said. “I think it's probably a little scary to hand over your business after 28 years of running it. That's part of it for me. It's like I'm running a legacy, more than a business and I want to honor what Pat laid the foundation.”

Carroll’s Corn has not always been in its current location in the northwest corner of the subway underneath the Kahler Hotel. Its first five years, Carroll’s Corn moved around the skyway way before finding that permanent home in 1998.

With the growth of distribution, Carroll’s Corn needed the space directly across from the shop just for making and storing popcorn. Having a newest addition to the distribution in Spring Valley, Kolb is hopeful there will be more and more business reaching out to carry Carroll’s Corn and continue Pat Carroll’s legacy as the year goes on.

Colton Peck fills up a package of chocolate covered popcorn for a customer at Carroll's Corn on Feb. 13, 2023, in Rochester. Theodore Tollefson / Post Buelltin