99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carroll’s Corn kicks off celebration of 30 years in downtown Rochester

"It's like I'm running a legacy, more than a business, and I want to honor what Pat (Carroll) laid the foundation,” said owner Seamus Kolb.

IMG_1759.jpg
Julia Hurley, center, with friends Briana Beyerstedt, front left, and Hannah Nelson, back left, support Carroll's Corn on its anniversary day on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Buelltin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
February 13, 2023 07:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — When Seamus Kolb took over ownership of Carroll’s Corn at the beginning of 2021, reaching the 30 year anniversary for one of Rochester’s popular gourmet popcorn shops always seemed achievable.

After working at the Post Bulletin for a year and a half after college, Kolb returned to work alongside Carroll’s Corn founder Pat Carroll in 2015. From that time until Carroll’s retirement in 2021, Kolb eased into the role of ownership and worked to have the popcorn shop reach a larger audience across Southeast Minnesota.

“Pat kept giving me more responsibility and letting me take a little more ownership in the company, just in day-to-day operations going into the pandemic. I feel like we were able to step up and start selling in places like
Hy-Vee, and I helped spearhead that into what is now a great relationship with Hy-Vee and other distributors,” Kolb said.

Also Read
Historic Third Street
Local
Incentives sought to support proposed downtown Rochester historic district
Rochester council voices support for more discussion about historic commercial district, but some members say more support for property owners is needed.
February 13, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
c317b7b28f5b843c757a7d18c20b4002.jpg
Local
6 things to know about riverfront planning efforts for downtown Rochester
Rochester council receives update on work aimed at redevelopment along the Zumbro River.
February 13, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Victoria White at Capitol
Local
Rochester woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot is heading to trial
Victoria White's planned trial comes two years and five months after a mob forced its way into Capitol.
February 13, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Building relationships with companies willing to bring in Carroll’s Corn to their grocery store, brewery or winery helped keep the business afloat during the pandemic lockdowns. Hy-Vee was not the only company to join in distribution partnerships with Carroll’s Corn. The popped treats can be found at Thesis Beer Project, Scheels, Harmony Spirits and, the business' newest partner, Sunshine Foods in Spring Valley.

Carroll said while he enjoys his retirement, he occasionally checks in with Kolb and helps out his old business during the December holiday season, which is the busiest time of year.

ADVERTISEMENT

But mostly, Carroll said he keeps out of the way of how Kolb is running the business, one of the subway’s longest running tenants.

“With how much he works and everything, it has really helped the shop grow that way of distribution,” Carroll said. “The consistency he brings every day, he's got everybody buzzing with how good things are.”

IMG_4827.jpg
Brien DeYoung, left, Pat Carroll and Seamus Kolb hold up a white board celebrating 30 years of business for Carroll's Corn in 2023.
Contributed / Ryan Fee

“I think that Pat's really excited, and it's reassuring to him that someone like myself was able to take over the business and watch it grow,” Kolb said. “I think it's probably a little scary to hand over your business after 28 years of running it. That's part of it for me. It's like I'm running a legacy, more than a business and I want to honor what Pat laid the foundation.”

Carroll’s Corn has not always been in its current location in the northwest corner of the subway underneath the Kahler Hotel. Its first five years, Carroll’s Corn moved around the skyway way before finding that permanent home in 1998.

With the growth of distribution, Carroll’s Corn needed the space directly across from the shop just for making and storing popcorn. Having a newest addition to the distribution in Spring Valley, Kolb is hopeful there will be more and more business reaching out to carry Carroll’s Corn and continue Pat Carroll’s legacy as the year goes on.

IMG_1756.jpg
Colton Peck fills up a package of chocolate covered popcorn for a customer at Carroll's Corn on Feb. 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Buelltin

Carroll's Corn

Subway of the Kahler Grand Hotel, 20 Second Ave. SW, Rochester, MN 55902

507-287-3307

carrollscorn.com.

Related Topics: RETAILROCHESTERBUSINESS
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
2-13-23 Garage Fire 4.jpg
Local
Garage, vehicles destroyed in Monday morning fire in rural southeast Rochester
The first crews on scene reported a triple-stall detached garage was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
February 13, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Steve Sandvik
Local
Mower County Sheriff threatens to sue county over disclosures
Officials released documents related to an investigation into Sheriff Steve Sandvik's workplace behavior. The sheriff says his privacy was violated.
February 13, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
mayoportlandplace.jpg
Health
Despite losses, Mayo Clinic commits to keeping London clinic open into 2024
Mayo Clinic Healthcare LLP in London recently reported a loss of $53.6 million in 2021 compared to a loss of $11.5 million in 2020.
February 13, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Jolene Krista Schultz
Local
Rochester woman charged for running over boyfriend with car following argument
A man suffered a broken ankle after his girlfriend ran him over with her vehicle last weekend in the parking lot of her Rochester apartment.
February 13, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson