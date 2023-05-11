Catalyst Art Design produces labors of love in every product

ROCHESTER — A shared class at Rochester Community and Technical College helped spur a shared love of creating unique, customized items for Amanda Naim and Brad Neseth.

In 2008, the pair met while taking a computer aided drafting — or CAD for short — class at RCTC. Today, they use those same initials for their laser cutting and engraving business, Catalyst Art Design, which they opened in 2020.

“We started off working on group projects together in school and are pretty easy going people,” Neseth said. “We have fun with it. That's what's always been our biggest thing is to just have fun with it. If it ever gets to the point where it's no longer fun, we’ll move on to the next thing.”

Between the comradery during class and similar hobbies outside of school, the pair built a friendship and, eventually, a business. Their Etsy shop sells a variety of items from tumblers to engraved signs. However, they also work on individual projects and custom work orders.

One of the projects that Naim is in charge of is the earrings on their Etsy shop. There are currently 30 different designs of earrings in their shop made by Naim.

Naim really enjoys the ornaments for sale on their Esty shop due to possibilities there are with them. Contributed / Amanda Naim

The duo also have their own favorite type of projects to work on. For Naim, she enjoys working on ornaments due to the creative freedom and endless possibilities with them.

“There's just endless opportunity there for different styles and kinds, and I always have a long list of different ones I want to make and it lets me be really creative,” Naim said.

Neseth prefers to work on projects such as the topographical lake maps the duo have been working on lately. Currently they have been making those as gift items and not for sale due to the large labor involved. The drawing alone for a lake map could span anywhere from 35 to 40 hours. He also enjoys working on the signage portion of their orders.

Neseth and Naim have begun working on 3D topographical lake maps in the state where the drawing alone could take anywhere from 35 to 40 hours. Contributed / Amanda Naim

Naim and Neseth have over 770 sales on their Etsy shop. Each product varies in time spent and the duo can be perfectionists when it comes to their work.

“Amanda and I are very almost OCD in the things that we pick apart and what we will rebuild and remake until we are 100% happy with the final product,” Neseth said. “Things that most customers would never know or see, we reject them and do it again because we want the best product possible coming out of here.”

In addition to their shop together, both Naim and Neseth have other jobs during the day and do this secondary. However, the duo see their business as an opportunity to share their hobbies with others.

“I say it's a labor of love,” Neseth said. “These are the things that we would do as a hobby, even if it wasn't a business. That's the sort of thing that we really enjoy doing evenings and weekends.”

The home business also gives the two friends time to hang out and catch up as they work on projects together. Their kids are also the same age who get along and love to tinker around with their parents.

One of the most popular items that Catalyst Art Design produces is glassware like tumblers or this sandblasted engraved decanter. Contributed / Amanda Naim

“As a home-based business, I can bring my kids over here and they play outside while we get our work done in the shop and have the kids get to take an interest in it,” Neseth said. “They get to be creative and help. They can assemble their own little trinkets and make things for their friends.”

The company has its online Etsy shop and has a few products they keep stocked all the time due to high demand, but the duo has bigger goals for the future.

“We're rapidly outgrowing our space,” Neseth said. “Honestly in the next year we’d like to have more of a storefront where we can have a dedicated shop space and a dedicated address that is strictly business, where people can come to pick up products, drop off products. That's always our end goal.”