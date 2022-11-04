CEO hopes to use Rochester as a launching pad for her space network startup

ROCHESTER — While many entrepreneurs have grand visions, CEO and new Rochester resident Kelly Larson is literally shooting for the stars with her startup company.

Larson’s Aquarian Space, which is now headquartered in Rochester, is part of a new “space race” by private companies to be “essentially the Internet service provider for the solar system.”

That means building and launching relay communication satellites to provide Internet services for all of the countries, companies, and nonprofit organizations that are already in space and the many who plan to be there soon.

Using history as a comparison, Aquarian Space hopes to be the first to build a "telegraph" network, before the gold rush starts.

“We are at a massive inflection point on the moon right now where the economy is about to take off. We're coming in on the ground floor and it looks to snowball,” said Larson. “It sounds like science fiction, but a multi-billion dollar economy on the moon is coming very quickly, but none of them can go anywhere without communication. We are the provider of that communication. We're just kind of a utility company with a very cool market.”

The goal is to launch the first Aquarian satellite in 2024 with a second one going up in 2025. The current version of Aquarian Space came together in 2020, when an earlier incarnation was reorganized and re-branded.

This is a rendering of the type of satellite that Aquarian Space hopes to start launching in 2024. Contributed / Aquarian Space

This is an opportunity that is being driven not just by the growing interest in the U.S. and other countries to establish bases on the moon. The only communication provider — NASA’s Deep Space Network — is based on aging technology that will stop providing service to the moon in 2023.

“Our customers are gonna go from a dial-up connection on a party line where you are waiting for the neighbor to get off the line to high speed 24/7 access. So it's gonna change the game,” said Larson of how the Aquarian Space network would compare to NASA's current offering.

The current NASA space communications service is a slow bottleneck that is “oversubscribed” and can require long delays of days and weeks to transmit scientific data. There are currently 13 space rovers, landers and orbiters on and around the moon. By 2030, that is estimated to rocket to at least 200 lunar craft.

NASA will soon put out a $2.2 billion “request for proposals” for private companies to offer solutions for the need for Internet in space.

That is spurring a new “space race” that’s attracting many new companies, including Aquarian Space but also old-school tech giants such as Lockheed Martin.

In addition to NASA, other potential customers include the Department of Defense, universities conducting experiments and even future space tourists.

Aquarian, which recently raised $650,000 in financing, plans to join forces with others to submit their own proposal for the NASA contract.

In the meantime, Larson is busy with more fundraising efforts and with developing partnerships as her technology team continues to fine-tune their plans.

While Larson is a self-described “geek,” being the CEO of a space Internet company wasn’t where she expected to end up. She’s an Iowa farm girl whose professional background is in yoga and leadership development.

Kelly Larson, CEO of Aquarian Space, a start-up planning to provide internet service in space, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Larson and Chief Operating Officer/ co-founder Becky Strauss were brought on board by the company’s original visionary, Michael Hackman.

“I’ve always enjoyed building businesses. And then this opportunity came in, when my friend Michael said, ‘Hey, I have an amazing idea for an aerospace company,’” she said. “He wanted someone from outside the industry to come in and help the business side of things, which I think is really smart.”

She was previously based in Colorado, but this past spring moved to Rochester to be closer to family.

While the 30 staff members and contractors who make up Aquarian Space are scattered around the U.S., having the CEO and co-founder in Rochester has brought its HQ to the Med City, even if it is a home office at the moment.

Larson hopes to establish an official Rochester office in the near future to handle Aquarian Space’s day-to-day business operations. She is becoming more and more of a fan of the city.

“I knew Rochester was a very healthy city with a very healthy economy and high quality of life,” she said. “There's a lot of potential for more startups happening here. I think it's a really good place to be.”