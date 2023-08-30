Chatfield sisters create their childhood dream with Carly Mae's Bakery

CHATFIELD, Minn. — Carly Mae’s Bakery & Cafe in Chatfield was the childhood dream by two sisters who eventually made it into their reality.

Ever since Jerralyn Dieter and Jalyssa Houdek were kids, they wanted to run a bakery together. The two sisters grew up in Northeast Iowa and their mom was an avid baker. They grew up watching their mom in the kitchen and developed a love for it.

As children, the two talked about eventually owning a bakery together. Now that childhood dream has become a reality. Opening the bakery together has seemed almost surreal for the sisters.

“I mean, sometimes it doesn't even seem to sink in,” Dieter said. “Especially when we people were first coming in and saying how much they loved it.”

Carly Mae’s Bakery & Cafe held its cold opening in August last year and officially opened its doors in October.

“I always wanted to have a bakery and then I was actually contacted by a woman from the Chatfield Alliance to promote the growers market because I was doing that for a few years selling bread at the growers market here in town,” Dieter said. “I was talking to her about that and then she actually was like, ‘would you ever want to open your bakery?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, it's my dream.’”

The community has been very supportive of the sisters. The duo has always wanted their store to be very community focused.

All of the bread recipes are Dieter’s and the sourdough bread is made from an eight year old starter. Sara Guymon / Post Bulletin

Carly Mae’s Bakery & Cafe has a wide variety of items in the store. The chocolate chip cookies and kolaches were their mother's recipes but the sisters have put their own twist on every item. Scones are especially popular, as well as their cinnamon rolls. The duo didn’t expect the cinnamon rolls to be as beloved as they are when Houdek’s friend suggested them.

“He was southern,” said Houdek. “He wanted to be able to come in and sit down, have a cup of coffee and a cinnamon roll.”

The women had a good recipe for cinnamon rolls and they began flying off the shelves.

“I have recipes of mine that I've had for years, like all the bread recipes are mine,” Dieter said. “That was a lot from doing the growers market here in town. We make sourdoughs with a starter that I started up when my first son was born and he’s eight now.”

Carly Mae’s Bakery & Cafe offers a wide variety of bakery items including gluten free options in hopes that everyone can find something to eat at their store. Sara Guymon / Post Bulletin

The bakery also has gluten-free items so anyone can to find something. They offer at least two different gluten-free sweets and a gluten-free bread.

“We carry gluten friendly things all the time,” Dieter said. “It’s been a great thing. People have been coming in more and more for that. We had questions about it all the time when we were first opening about it too.”

Figuring out how many items to make in a given day has been a challenge, but the sisters have figured out a couple trends to help them determine quantity each day. Weather can play a huge part on what items might be popular that day.

“It seems like before a storm, a whole bunch of people will come in and multiple people in a row will buy the same combination of things,” said Houdek. “Usually on colder days it seems like they want more of the comfort foods.”

Bakery treats and bread are not the only things served at Carly Mae’s Bakery & Cafe, though. The sisters have incorporated sandwich and drink options. The sandwich variety rotates with the seasons and the ingredients are locally sourced.

“Some people come in and they don't know that we have sandwiches,” said Dieter. “I'd like for them to know that because like all the meat and cheese, it's all sliced here. We use a dealer's ham that's out of Iowa and then we use Ferndale Jerky in Cannon Falls. So there's no processed meat at all and it's all our own bread.”

The sisters like to know where all their ingredients come from. They get their eggs from a source in Wykoff and use milk from Kappers’ Big Red Barn from Chatfield.

All of the syrups used in their drinks are made in house and the drink menu was handpicked by Dieter and Houdek. Sara Guymon / Post Bulletin

They also make their own flavor syrups for their drink menu. Figuring out the drink menu was one of the hardest parts of making the menu, but the sisters are proud of every drink they serve now.

“We want our products to reflect our surroundings like wholesome and sustainable and love people leaving here feeling energized and welcome,” said Dieter.

Another hard part has been finding staff. The sisters are in the bakery everyday with their sister-in-law and other staff, but finding part-time workers has been a struggle. The sisters are looking for extra help, but there haven’t been a lot of applications so far. Despite being short staffed, the sisters are still doing their best to run the bakery smoothly.

In addition to the in-house items they have, the bakery also does online shipping. The sisters use a grocery home delivery service called Doorstep that reaches Southeast Minnesota up to the Twin Cities.