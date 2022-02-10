SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Business

Cheese shop gets loyal following in just 3 hours a week

The Jackson Family Cheese Shop in Zumbrota opened as an outlet for AMPI cheese after the closing of the AMPI plant in Rochester in 2020.

Zumbrota Cheese Shop.JPG
Tracy, left, and Ray Jackson opened the Jackson Family Cheese Shop in Zumbrota in August 2020. Ray Jackson drives a milk truck and opened the store when Associated Milk Producers, Inc. closed its Rochester store as well as its dairy plant.
Brian Todd / Post Bulletin
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
February 10, 2022 03:45 PM
ZUMBROTA — They eat cheese pretty much every day at Tara Miller's house.

And it all comes from the Jackson Family Cheese Store just outside Zumbrota.

"If they don't have it, a particular flavor, Ray will try to find it," Miller said, referring to Ray Jackson, who runs the cheese shop along with his wife, Tracy Jackson. "You know you're always going to get the best cheese and butter."

Zumbrota Cheese Shop2.JPG
Customer Tara Miller, left, shows off her purchase at the Jackson Family Cheese Store in Zumbrota on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. At right is the cheese shop's co-owner, Tracy Jackson.
Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

The Jacksons opened their cheese shop, which is attached to the garage where they park the milk trucks for their milk-hauling business, in August 2020 after Associated Milk Producers, Inc. – AMPI – closed its Rochester dairy facility and adjoining store.

Ray Jackson, who hauled milk to AMPI, said because the cooperative would not have an outlet selling its cheese in the Rochester area, they asked if he'd be interested in opening a cheese shop where co-op members and others could purchase AMPI-made products in the region.

And while the Rochester store was open with regular daily business hours, the Jackson's store is open just three hours a week, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.

The store is on Goodhue County Road 10 just north of Zumbrota and west of U.S. Highway 52 at 46039 County 10 Blvd, Zumbrota. And the business can be found through its Facebook page by searching for Ray Jackson Family Cheese Store .

Despite the limited hours — or perhaps because of them — there is a steady stream of customers every Wednesday night coming for the cheese made at various AMPI plants. The shop also carries cheese curds from Little Red Dairy near Thielman, and North Country cheese, including cheese spreads, from Turtle Lake, Wis.

The goal, Ray Jackson said, is to sell cheese from dairy plants around the region and support local business.

Miller said she loves how when a new cheese comes in, the Jacksons might open it up for customers to sample.

Ray Jackson said the cheese shop is something of a new venture for him and his wife. She works at Zumbrota State Bank and he is a third-generation milk hauler.

"There are people who say we need to charge more," Ray Jackson said. "But if we keep the prices low, we sell more cheese, and that's better for the dairy farmers."

After the idea came to open the store, the Jacksons worked with a family friend to build a 600-square-foot addition to their truck garage. That includes 200 square feet of cooler space in addition to the retail and office space.

And while the store might be open just a few hours a week, a phone call and a little advance notice can get a customer a special order, especially for special occasions, Tracy Jackson said.

One recent customer in Chatfield ordered 20 cases of string cheese for an event, she said, and a day care provider in Owatonna said her kids won't eat any other string cheese, so she keeps coming back to the Jacksons and their little shop.

Diane Nelson, who brought her kids for the weekly cheese shopping, said it's her family's go-to store for cheese.

"We hardly have any cheese that's not theirs," Nelson said.

