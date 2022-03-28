Cheesy eatery is heating up in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER – A new name in Mexican food is cooking up a new restaurant in Rochester.

Queso’s Mexican Bar & Grill filed building permits this week to create a new restaurant in Suite 200 at 2665 Commerce Drive NW. That is the former Shear Envy salon space in the commercial center that also houses Ootori Sushi, Crumbl Cookies, Jersey Mike's and a US Bank branch.

This will be the fourth Queso’s location. The others are in Burlington, Iowa; Noblesville, Indiana; and Winnemucca, Nevada.

The restaurant group’s website say the name references Mexican cheeses such as Queso Cotija and Queso Oaxaca as well as the popular queso dip.

“Queso’s was created with the intention of being more than just another ‘authentic’ restaurant; we sought out to be an honest restaurant. We just enjoy providing fresh food and great handcrafted drinks,” according to the website description.

The menu includes traditional dishes such as molcajete, pollo purepecha, cochinita pibil and more. The bar portion of Queso’s offers house margaritas made with Espolon Tequila Reposado as well as a large selection of original cocktails.

Work has not started on the site, so Queso’s might not open until mid-summer or later.

