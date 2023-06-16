Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Chez Bojji to close in downtown Rochester at end of June

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 12:11 PM

ROCHESTER — A European restaurant in a historic Rochester building is closing its doors at the end of June.

Chef Youness and Amber Bojji announced on social media that they will be closing Chez Bojji at the end June. They have operated Chez Bojji in the Avalon Building at 301 N. Broadway, since the Fall of 2020.

“We would like to thank the Rochester and surrounding community for their support and encouragement in keeping our dream alive for as long as possible. Unfortunately, as with many businesses through the pandemic, we are unable to keep this venture alive,” they wrote in a social media post.

Chez Bojji was the couple’s follow-up to their former Rochester restaurant, Casablanca Creative Cuisine & Wine , which closed in 2020.

While their announcement told of the coming closing, it also offered hints at new culinary projects in the future.

“Chef will be moving on to a new adventure within the Rochester food scene working with a long-time friend on a new adventure in the old Half Barrel building. Keep your eyes open for the new restaurant,” they wrote.

The Half Barrel , which operated at 304 First Ave. SW from 2014 until late 2022, is under transition as a local restaurant veteran is working on plans for something new in that space. Evidently, Chef Bojji is helping out with those plans.

As a final note, the Bojjis ended their announcement with a reference to a new food truck project.

“Side Note: You will be seeing changes to our Facebook/Instagram platforms as we transition to the new "Foodie Paradise" food truck/catering endeavor,” they wrote.

