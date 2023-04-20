Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball to leave ABC 6 News at end of May

ROCHESTER – There’s a change in the weather coming for ABC 6 KAAL-TV this spring with the announcement that Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball is leaving at the end of May.

A statement from the Rochester station announced his coming departure, after 15 years of making forecasts for southeastern Minnesota.

“Kuball will be returning back home to where he grew up as he has accepted a position at ABC News affiliate WOI-DT in Des Moines, Iowa, where he will be the mid-day and 5 p.m. on-air meteorologist. Kuball said a goal of his has always been to try and get back home to Des Moines, and now the time is right,” according to the announcement.

KAAL-TV named Kuball as its chief meteorologist in late 2012.

Kuball also wrote about the change in a social media post.

“It’s bittersweet for me as I genuinely love living in Southeastern Minnesota and serving this area along with north Iowa. I have made lifelong friends here. It has become home to me. I’d be lying if I said I won't miss it. I absolutely will,” he wrote. “I came to ABC 6 in December of 2007, right out of college and I struggled to get a foothold at first. But the station invested in me and I grew.”

He added that this change will result in a better work balance for him and his family.

“I’m excited for the position that I have dreamed of for years! It's my ticket back home. It gets me ‘normal’ hours, which is a unicorn in this business and will greatly enhance the family dynamic,” wrote Kuball. “Working late nights is hard! This move puts us much closer to our extended family and in an area we have so many friends.”

This announcement is the latest in a series of staffing changes this month at ABC 6.

News anchor Laura Lee recently announced her plans to leave her role after 13 years for an anchor position in Duluth.

Robin Wolfram , who previously worked as a news anchor at KAAL competitor KTTC, will take on the role of anchor in May. She will join longtime news anchor and newly named Managing Editor James Wilcox for the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.