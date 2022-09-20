Childhood friends take reins of one of Rochester's 'hidden gems,' Glynner's Pub

ROCHESTER — Two Rochester men who have been friends since junior high are taking the reins of a popular eatery and pub as its founder turns his attention to a Dover bar.

Andy Hendon and Shane Christofferson purchased Glynner’s Pub at 1593 N. Broadway Ave., next to Fiesta Mexicana, in the River Center Plaza . The duo acquired it from Brad Glynn, who launched the bar in 2005 in a space that had housed a Premiere Video store.

This change means Glynn will have more time to focus on Neighbors Bar in Dover, Minn., which he took over in 2020. Meanwhile in Rochester, Glynner’s will stay on the same road with new people behind the wheel.

Hendon, the pub’s long-time kitchen manager, should be very familiar to regulars at Glynner’s. He said taking over the pub with Christofferson was a no-brainer.

“Glynner’s is a staple of Rochester thanks to Brad and the top-shelf staff,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”

The Glynner’s name will remain as will most of the menu items, though Hendon and Christofferson plan to tweak things a bit.

“We are looking at extending happy hours, having more specials and more music,” said Christofferson.

Andy Henden, one of the new owners of Glynner's Pub, works in the kitchen on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Michael Hardy, another friend that goes back to junior high school, is also joining Hendon and Christofferson. Hardy, who is a grandson of Rochester's barbecue legend John Hardy, will help from behind the bar as well as with marketing.

While Hendon’s involvement was the number one reason he decided to invest in Glynner’s, Christofferson said the other benefits are obvious to anyone who stops in for a meal or a drink.

“Glynner’s has the best damn American food in Rochester. I have never had such a good BLT as they make here,” he said. “And I swear that this place has the coldest beer that you’ll find anywhere.”

Hendon acknowledges that despite its history in Rochester, not everyone is familiar with Glynner’s.

“It's a hidden gem,” said Hendon. “Once you come here once, you’ll keep coming back.”

Glynner's Pub on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

