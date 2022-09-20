We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Childhood friends take reins of one of Rochester's 'hidden gems,' Glynner's Pub

Andy Hendon and Shane Christofferson purchased Glynner’s Pub at 1593 N. Broadway Ave., next to Fiesta Mexicana, in the River Center Plaza. The duo acquired it from Brad Glynn, who launched the bar in 2005.

New Owners at Glynner's Pub
Andy Henden, left, and Shane Christofferson are the new owners of Glynner's Pub. The two are photographed Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 20, 2022 04:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Two Rochester men who have been friends since junior high are taking the reins of a popular eatery and pub as its founder turns his attention to a Dover bar.

Andy Hendon and Shane Christofferson purchased Glynner’s Pub at 1593 N. Broadway Ave., next to Fiesta Mexicana, in the River Center Plaza . The duo acquired it from Brad Glynn, who launched the bar in 2005 in a space that had housed a Premiere Video store.

Also Read
20220916_102957.jpg
Business
Iconic Rochester remodeling contractor passes the torch to new owner
After 27 years, Rochester remodeling contractor Diane Quinn is passing her business, Beyond Kitchens, to Katie Darval. Darval has worked closely with her for 15 years.
September 19, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_4739.jpeg
Business
Growing Rochester dental clinic adds two new dentists
Dr. Matt Penz, who launched Penz Dental Care in 2016, has added two new dentists – Dr. Christina Pauley and Dr. David Wold – to his team.
September 18, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

This change means Glynn will have more time to focus on Neighbors Bar in Dover, Minn., which he took over in 2020. Meanwhile in Rochester, Glynner’s will stay on the same road with new people behind the wheel.

Hendon, the pub’s long-time kitchen manager, should be very familiar to regulars at Glynner’s. He said taking over the pub with Christofferson was a no-brainer.

“Glynner’s is a staple of Rochester thanks to Brad and the top-shelf staff,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Glynner’s name will remain as will most of the menu items, though Hendon and Christofferson plan to tweak things a bit.

“We are looking at extending happy hours, having more specials and more music,” said Christofferson.

New Owners at Glynner's Pub
Andy Henden, one of the new owners of Glynner's Pub, works in the kitchen on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Michael Hardy, another friend that goes back to junior high school, is also joining Hendon and Christofferson. Hardy, who is a grandson of Rochester's barbecue legend John Hardy, will help from behind the bar as well as with marketing.

While Hendon’s involvement was the number one reason he decided to invest in Glynner’s, Christofferson said the other benefits are obvious to anyone who stops in for a meal or a drink.

“Glynner’s has the best damn American food in Rochester. I have never had such a good BLT as they make here,” he said. “And I swear that this place has the coldest beer that you’ll find anywhere.”

Hendon acknowledges that despite its history in Rochester, not everyone is familiar with Glynner’s.

“It's a hidden gem,” said Hendon. “Once you come here once, you’ll keep coming back.”

New Owners at Glynner's Pub
Glynner's Pub on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
New Owners at Glynner's Pub
Andy Henden, one of the new owners of Glynner's Pub, works in the kitchen on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
New Owners at Glynner's Pub
Andy Henden, one of the new owners of Glynner's Pub, works in the kitchen on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARSBUSINESS
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Birahim Gildersleve.PNG
Local
Rochester man identified in Sunday shooting near Loring Park in Minneapolis
Birahim Gildersleve, 28, suffered life-threatening injuries, and police administered life-saving efforts before he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
September 20, 2022 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County commissioners cap next year's property tax levy at a 5.9% increase
Commissioners opted for some flexibility in establishing the preliminary levy as budget discussions continue.
September 20, 2022 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Hwy 52 Traffic Reroute 091922.PNG
Local
1 killed in Highway 52 crash Monday evening
The Ford Ecosport was struck by a semi after entering the northbound lane on Highway 52.
September 20, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester business accused of stealing $4.3 million from federal child nutrition program
The indictment of 47 people involving a massive $250 million scheme to defraud a federal foods program has entangled a local Rochester restaurant, Brava Restaurant & Cafe LLC, charging four from the Med City with criminal dealings ranging from wire fraud to bribery and money laundering.
September 20, 2022 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson