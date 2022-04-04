Chip Shots to tee off in northeast Rochester on Masters weekend

ROCHESTER – A new bar and grill teeing up in northeast Rochester is taking competition beyond the TV screens with indoor tournaments for pickleball, bean bags and simulated golf.

Chip Shots is fully firing up its offerings on Saturday, April 9 in the Haley Center — formerly Shopko North — at 3708 N. Broadway. The entertainment center features three indoor pickleball courts, six golf/sport simulators, indoor bean bags on Astroturf and table tennis, as well as a bar and kitchen.

As the Masters golf tournament shows on its big screen TVs, Chip Shots is hosting its Green Jacket Social with individuals and teams competing in live-action events, said co-owner Nick McLaughlin. People who want to compete in pickleball, bean bags or computer simulator golf can sign up on the Chip Shots website .

Chip Shots is locally owned by brothers Nick and Nate Vreeman, Dave Kinneberg, Ryan Utterback as well as the Stationary Astronaut group, which is owned by former Minnesota Viking Marcus Sherels and McLaughlin.

“Don’t just watch the PGA Tour, play the same course in one of our leagues, while you eat totchos and pizzas with friends,” said McLaughlin when the project was announced in November. "In a world about to be consumed by the Metaverse, we're building a happy medium. A place where you can still use immersive technology, but get your heart going in the third dimension with your friends.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chips Shots joins the Purple Goat Kitchen and Bar , Haley Comfort Systems, ETS Performance gym, ActivePT & Sports clinic and Fit My Feet Orthotics & Shoes as a tenant in the Haley Center.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.