Business

City looks for food trucks for free summer concerts

Despite the current frigid temps, Rochester Civic Music, the city’s nonprofit concert planner, is lining up food vendors now for this summer’s 4th Fest and the forWARD Neighborhood Park concert series of six weekly free concerts.

071020.N.RPB.FOOD.TRUCKS.01459.jpg
A group of guys lounge in the shade after getting lunch at The Compadres food truck Friday, July 10, 2020, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 04, 2022 01:10 PM
ROCHESTER — People love outdoor concerts during Minnesota’s few warm months.

While enjoying a performance, the hungry crowds often want something to eat or drink between songs.

Despite the frigid temps, Rochester Civic Music, the city’s nonprofit concert planner, is looking for food vendors to apply now for this summer’s 4th Fest and the forWARD Neighborhood Park concert series of six weekly free concerts.

The 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration is a free event to celebrate the Fourth of July. It is scheduled to happen in the Soldiers Field Park near the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial.

The forWARD Neighborhood concerts are also free events that happen on Wednesdays throughout the summer in a different park in each of the city’s wards. They are scheduled from June 8 to Aug. 31.

Applicants must have a current City of Rochester food vendor license . The cost, if a vendor is selected, is $50 per each forWARD concert and $150 for 4th Fest.

For informations about applying, contact Rochester Civic Music at 507-328-2201 or civicmusic@rochestermn.gov.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

