Business

Climate change could help fuel Minnesota tourism

Tourism leaders say Southeast Minnesota can be a draw for the next generation of travelers concerned about their affects on climate.

Broken Paddle 222.JPG
Michael Anderson, owner of Broken Paddle Guiding Co. in Wabasha, Minn., sits in a kayak on the Mississippi River on Aug. 24, 2022. Businesses like his rely on Minnesota's natural area and customers who care about it.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 09, 2023 03:01 PM

ROCHESTER — Tourism in Minnesota is rebounding but still has a way to go to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism spending and the number of visitors to Minnesota have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. However, employment in the leisure and hospitality industries in Minnesota has not recovered to 2019 highs.

Leaders of Southeast Minnesota tourism destinations and visitor organizations say more needs to be done to draw the next generation of tourists and travelers.

“Minnesotans need to brag a little bit more,” said Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester.

Dawn Finnie, co-founder of Little Thistle Brewing Co., said in her travels people say they hear good things about Minnesota and its diverse, natural landscapes. Finnie wondered how to turn good impressions into commitment to visit Minnesota.

“There’s so much to be explored in Minnesota,” she said. “But what’s the tipping point?”

3bb6295cf0a3674136f0e5898bd21461.jpg
This 14-inch brown trout hit a flashy wooly bugger-type fly on the Root River.
John Weiss / Post Bulletin file photo

One key to drawing visitors will be Minnesota’s environment, and in Southeast Minnesota the Driftless region’s resilience in the face of climate change, Southeast Minnesota tourism promoters destination representatives said at a tourism roundtable Thursday.

“People want to know they can travel and minimize their impact,” said Lauren Bennett McGinty, Explore Minnesota tourism director.

That has led the Minnesota Marine Art Museum to make changes and offer opportunities for visitors to offset their carbon footprint visiting the museum, said Scott Pollock, MMAM executive director.

73858bab6bf7cd528fdcd2017fe19633.jpg
Joe Ward
Contributed

“It has us evaluating everything,” Pollock said. “We feel that’s an important part of the next generation of tourism.”

Pat Mutter, Winona Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, said area organizations and events tend to attract people with appreciation for nature, the river and treat both respectfully as a result. Mutter pointed to the annual Boats and Bluegrass festival on Island Park along the Mississippi River.

“They make sure they’re taking care of and not overusing the land,” she said.

a2685a87fdbdeb22bc9b8988ef413b5c.jpg
Boats and Bluegrass music festival at Island Park in Winona 2018.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file

Ward said appreciation for fishing, clean waters from Lake Superior to the Mississippi and points between are valued by visitors and residents across the political spectrum.

“Part of it is thoughtful storytelling,” Ward said.

Ward added spending on that storytelling pays off.

“It’s an investment,” he said. “It’s not an expenditure.”

Visitors’ direct spending in Minnesota in 2022 was $13.4 billion, almost matching 2019 revenue of $13.1 billion, according to Explore Minnesota. Leisure and hospitality industries in Minnesota employed almost 253,000 people, which is below 2019 levels by about 23,000 jobs.

Screenshot (124).png
Minnesota tourism number 2022.
Contributed / Explore Minnesota tourism
Screenshot (125).png
Minnesota leisure and hospitality employment trends.
Contributed / Explore Minnesota tourism

John Molseed
By John Molseed
