SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Cold weather, not COVID, biggest bump on the slopes for ski areas

Coffee Mill and Welch Village hope for more days in the 20s and 30s to keep business booming this winter.

Welch Village
The chairlift runs as a skier comes down the slope Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minn.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
January 08, 2022 02:47 PM
Share

WABASHA — For a business based on snow, local ski areas are hoping for some warming temperatures.

"This past weekend was pretty cold," Tony Seyffer, financial controller at Welch Village Ski & Snowboard Area, said of the New Year weekend. The week before "was really busy here with 20- to 30-degree weather. That’s when people like to go out snowboarding and skiing."

Seyffer said the single digits – plus or minus – or even colder weather tends to keep people off the slopes.

Welch Village
Snow is made Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

What hasn't hurt the ski business is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Darren Sheeley, general manager at Coffee Mill Ski Area in Wabasha, said people are eager to get out to the slopes – a great outdoor activity – rather than be cooped up worrying about the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

That doesn't mean there haven't been some changes, likely permanent, at Coffee Mill. For example, tables are kept at a responsible social distance from one another, and sanitizing materials are everywhere to battle the coronavirus – and other germs – that may lurk.

"We try to keep it as safe as we can here," he said. "Our lodge is down in a valley, so it's protected from the wind. We have tables out so people can sit outside if they want."

Seyffer said there are options at Welch Village as well to help get skiers what they need without making them come inside. Outdoor restrooms, ticket booths and food windows allow guests to stay outdoors if they choose.

Also Read
21-12-14-Lourdes-hockey-5834.jpg
Prep
High School Hockey Today: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
News and notes about today’s boys high school hockey games
January 08, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Hockey graphic
Prep
Friday’s Boys Hockey: Cothern, Mayo shut out Hibbing/Chisholm
A scoreboard of Friday’s boys hockey games
January 07, 2022 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
031021.N.RPB.MAYO_HOCKEY.232.jpg
Prep
High School Hockey Today: Northern teams invading southeastern Minnesota
Numbers and notes about tonight's high school boys hockey games involving southeastern Minnesota teams.
January 07, 2022 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

"You don’t have to set foot in the building if you don’t want to," he said.

Seyffer said warm weather is a double-edged sword. A warm November meant the ski hills couldn't be covered with snow – even the artificial snow, which is the majority of the snow Welch has – until early December.

Welch Village opened Dec. 3.

Sheeley said Coffee Mill, which usually doesn't open until the second week in December, opened on time.

Like Welch Village, Coffee Mill relies on artificial snow to cover its runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're basically at 100 percent man-made snow," Sheeley said. "We got 10 inches a couple of weeks ago, and then we lost it. We've got about 15-18 snow machines. Our hills are a pretty good size, so we have to cover a lot of ground."

Both ski areas not only rely on recreational skiers, but also high school racing teams. Welch Village is home to teams from the Twin Cities and surrounding areas, Seyffer said.

"It’s big in the terms of weekday business," Seyffer said. "We get a lot of traffic during the week, but it’s nothing like the weekends."

Welch Village
1/17: The chairlift runs as a skier comes down the slope Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
2/17: A skier stops after coming down the slope Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
3/17: People ski Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
4/17: A person rides the chairlift Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
5/17: A person skis Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
6/17: People ski Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
7/17: Skiers take a break Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
8/17: A person skis Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
9/17: Skiers take to the hill Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
10/17: Skiers take to the hill Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
11/17: Skiers take to the hill Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
12/17: Skiers ride the chairlift Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
13/17: Skiers head towards the chairlift Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
14/17: The snow machine makes snow Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
15/17: Skiers wait at the bottom of the hill Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
16/17: Matt Morehuse, left, talks Northfied Junior Billy Wilson as they wait to catch the chairlift Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.
Welch Village
17/17: Alexa Loritz, a Hastings Ski Team Freshman skis Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota.

A team of about 35 skiers, mostly from Wabasha-Kellogg High School but also from Wisconsin and other area schools, trains at Coffee Mill, Sheeley added.

But both ski areas are hoping for more warm weather through the remainder of the winter ski season.

"If the weather’s nice, people show up," Sheeley said. "If it’s cold, they don’t show up."

Related Topics: TOURISMWABASHA-KELLOGGRED WING-WELCH
What to read next
BIZ-JOBS-OUTLOOK-DMT
Business
Normalizing, but not back to normal: The US job market in 2022
While the unemployment rate has been falling for months, the labor force participation rate has barely budged.
January 08, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Olivia Rockeman and Molly Smith / Bloomberg News
BIZ-CRABS-WASHINGTON-SE
Business
Off Washington state's coast, crabbers get early start to season, haul in bounty of Dungeness crab
For fishers, processors and retailers, this is a welcome change from the past six years when the season hasn't started until Dec. 31 or later due to the lack of meat in the crabs or the presence of domoic acid, a marine biotoxin.
January 08, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Hal Bernton / The Seattle Times
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
National custom exterior design firm plans to open a new Med City office
New Hudson Facades, which has locations in New York City, Chicago and Mendota Heights, Minn., is building a satellite office in Rochester’s Valley High Business Center II at 3425 40th Ave NW.
January 07, 2022 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
BIZ-REAL-WAREHOUSE-TEXAS-DA
Business
Dallas-Fort Worth tops the US in industrial building
More than 50 million square feet of new warehouse, distribution and logistics building were under construction in the D-FW area at the end of 2021, according to a new report from Cushman & Wakefield.
January 07, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Steve Brown / The Dallas Morning News