Comedy club's return to bring weekly laughs to Rochester

ROCHESTER — Some “funny business” will return to Rochester in September when the latest version of Goonie's Comedy Club brings the laughs to the stage on South Broadway.

Goonies, which has been bringing comedians to Rochester since 2005, plans to host a show on Sept. 9, its first in the Crooked Pint Ale House’s new home within the Ramada by Wyndham hotel at 1625 S. Broadway.

Owner Mark Klampe said this will be the start of weekly Friday and Saturday comedy shows at the Crooked Pint.

“It is a much bigger room and much bigger stage than we’ve had before. My goal is to make it totally familiar for the fans who have been with us over the years,” said Klampe. “There are so many awesome comics. I’m proud to be a host for that type of very funny comic, whose name people might not know … yet.”

Klampe said he has booked comedians to perform every Friday and Saturday on the new Goonies stage from September through the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goonie's operated on the second floor of McGoon's Taxi Co. restaurant at 7 Second St. SW from 2005 until the restaurant and club closed in 2016 .

Post-McGoon's Goonie’s is best known for putting on shows at the Crooked Pint Ale House at 2723 Commerce Drive NW from 2017 until that location closed at the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crooked Pint name and menu returned to Rochester in April , when that eatery started cooking again in the restaurant space within the Ramada. That spot had been empty since Cowboy Jack’s closed in 2019.