Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Comedy club's return to bring weekly laughs to Rochester

Goonie's Comedy Club, which has been bringing comedians to Rochester since 2005, plans to host a show on Sept. 9, its first in the Crooked Pint Ale House’s new home within the Ramada by Wyndham hotel at 1625 S. Broadway.

20220824_092131.jpg
Goonie's Comedy Club , which has been bringing comedians to Rochester since 2005, plans to host a show on Sept. 9, its first in the Crooked Pint Ale House’s new home within the Ramada by Wyndham hotel at 1625 S. Broadway.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 24, 2022 12:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Some “funny business” will return to Rochester in September when the latest version of Goonie's Comedy Club brings the laughs to the stage on South Broadway.

Goonies, which has been bringing comedians to Rochester since 2005, plans to host a show on Sept. 9, its first in the Crooked Pint Ale House’s new home within the Ramada by Wyndham hotel at 1625 S. Broadway.

Also Read
Richard Krause photo.jpg
Business
Med City staffing firm switches up executives to focus on 'strategic opportunities'
Voca, a Rochester-based national staffing firm founded by CEO Stephen Knaup, recently announced a new president, as well as two other executive promotions.
August 22, 2022 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220812_154034.jpg
Business
Couples plan to transform a former road house into an indoor skateboard park
Laura and Adam Kramer along with Brad and Nina Webbles have acquired the former Whiskey Bones Roadhouse at 3820 N. Broadway Ave. with the goal of turning the long-empty, 7,920-square-foot building into an indoor skate park to be called The Garden with its own skateboard gear and coffee shops.
August 20, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Owner Mark Klampe said this will be the start of weekly Friday and Saturday comedy shows at the Crooked Pint.

“It is a much bigger room and much bigger stage than we’ve had before. My goal is to make it totally familiar for the fans who have been with us over the years,” said Klampe. “There are so many awesome comics. I’m proud to be a host for that type of very funny comic, whose name people might not know … yet.”

Klampe said he has booked comedians to perform every Friday and Saturday on the new Goonies stage from September through the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goonie's operated on the second floor of McGoon's Taxi Co. restaurant at 7 Second St. SW from 2005 until the restaurant and club closed in 2016 .

Post-McGoon's Goonie’s is best known for putting on shows at the Crooked Pint Ale House at 2723 Commerce Drive NW from 2017 until that location closed at the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crooked Pint name and menu returned to Rochester in April , when that eatery started cooking again in the restaurant space within the Ramada. That spot had been empty since Cowboy Jack’s closed in 2019.

20220824_092029.jpg
Goonie's Comedy Club , which has been bringing comedians to Rochester since 2005, plans to host a show on Sept. 9, its first in the Crooked Pint Ale House’s new home within the Ramada by Wyndham hotel at 1625 S. Broadway.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARSARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Picture Day
Local
Photos: Slice of Life August 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
August 24, 2022 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Burly Bluffs Drrty 03.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Naughty or not, burlesque comes to Rochester
Burly Bluffs brings the titillating theatrical art form to Southeast Minnesota.
August 24, 2022 11:08 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Fiddler Teresa Walter
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester woman fiddles her way to the top in music competitions
Teresa Walter, a classically trained musician, credits Rochester's vibrant music scene for her growth.
August 24, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Stillwater man charged with drugging and sexually assaulting vulnerable adult in Rochester
The alleged victim told law enforcement that she had been injected with methamphetamine against her will, and was afraid Harold David Short, 56, of Stillwater, would kill her.
August 24, 2022 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson