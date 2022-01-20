Coming soon -- the choice of a "vaccination required" movie screening

ROCHESTER — Want to see a movie in a theater, but are you concerned about exposure to the omicron variant from the other people in the audience?

Marcus Theatres Rochester Cinema +IMAX is adding an option to make some movie goers a bit less anxious about sitting in a room full of strangers for two hours.

Starting Friday, Marcus Theatres, 4340 Maine Ave. SE, will offer daily “vaccination required” screenings of select movies. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two movies a day. This week’s vaccine required shows in Rochester will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.”

The theater’s other 13 screens will be showing movies without requiring vaccinations. However, movie goers will need to follow Rochester’s current mask rules.

Marcus officials describe the option as just another option for its customers, just like choosing what movie to watch or which snack to buy at the concession stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

To attend a vaccination-only show, a movie goer needs to have received their second Pfizer/Moderna vaccination shot or Johnson & Johnson shot at least two weeks prior to going to the movie.

Even with a negative COVID-19 test, unvaccinated people, adults and children, will not be allowed to attend the movie.

Marcus first introduced vaccination-only screenings at some of its theaters in November. On Friday, nine more theaters, including Rochester, will add them to their line-up.

The theater chain has 85 locations in 17 states. After Friday, 23 of the theaters will offer vaccination-only showings of movies.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.