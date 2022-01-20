SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Coming soon -- the choice of a "vaccination required" movie screening

Marcus Theatres Rochester Cinema +IMAX is adding an option to make some movie goers a bit less anxious about sitting in a room full of strangers for two hours. Starting Friday, Marcus, 4340 Maine Ave. SE, will offer daily “vaccination required” screenings of select movies. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two movies a day. This week’s vaccine required shows in Rochester will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.”

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 20, 2022 07:10 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Want to see a movie in a theater, but are you concerned about exposure to the omicron variant from the other people in the audience?

Marcus Theatres Rochester Cinema +IMAX is adding an option to make some movie goers a bit less anxious about sitting in a room full of strangers for two hours.

Starting Friday, Marcus Theatres, 4340 Maine Ave. SE, will offer daily “vaccination required” screenings of select movies. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two movies a day. This week’s vaccine required shows in Rochester will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.”

The theater’s other 13 screens will be showing movies without requiring vaccinations. However, movie goers will need to follow Rochester’s current mask rules.

Marcus officials describe the option as just another option for its customers, just like choosing what movie to watch or which snack to buy at the concession stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

To attend a vaccination-only show, a movie goer needs to have received their second Pfizer/Moderna vaccination shot or Johnson & Johnson shot at least two weeks prior to going to the movie.

Even with a negative COVID-19 test, unvaccinated people, adults and children, will not be allowed to attend the movie.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
New owner buys Rochester's Hue apartments for $14 million
The Hue apartments at 33 Fourth St. SW were purchased by Mora, Minn.-based Gorham Housing Partners III, LLP on Dec, 29. Gorham paid a $3.6 million down payment. The 50-unit complex stands on the former site of Gallery 24/The Creative Salon next to 318 Commons.
January 14, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Long-anticipated Rochester noodle shop to open soon
After months of work, First Meeting -- Chinese Fresh Hand-Pulled Noodles is scheduled to open in Suite 2 at 793 16th St. SW, between Buffalo Wild Wings and Associated Bank. That's the Mayowood Commons retail center which was purchased for $5.53 million on Dec. 23 by the unimaginatively named 793 16th Street Rochester LLC.
January 13, 2022 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
011122.Townies
Members Only
Business
Grilled sub sandwich restaurant tees up at Soldiers Field Golf Course
Townies Grill’d Philly Subs started cooking at 244 Soldier Field Drive SW last week. The soft launch is expected to evolve into a full opening by early February. “Townies makes more of a hybrid hot sandwich. Our subs are like a cousin to cheesesteaks," owner Cody Livingood said.
January 11, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Marcus first introduced vaccination-only screenings at some of its theaters in November. On Friday, nine more theaters, including Rochester, will add them to their line-up.

The theater chain has 85 locations in 17 states. After Friday, 23 of the theaters will offer vaccination-only showings of movies.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMOVIESCOVID-19 VACCINE
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 16-22, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 20, 2022 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Mask Mandates
Local
Outside Rochester, masks are a choice, not a requirement
Despite the same level of COVID infections rates – substantial – as Rochester, the rest of Southeast Minnesota letting people decide on their own about masks.
January 20, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: 'Helping Shannon matter beyond Rochester': O'Hara Foundation to present scholarships at Hockey Day Minnesota
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 20, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Why should you be chosen for that new job?
Columnist Dave Conrad says if you don't strengthen your skills base, and learn to present yourself well, the jobs will just slip away.
January 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad