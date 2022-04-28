Companies should maximize the talent of women

Dear Dave,

I need to vent about how my company almost totally ignores all of the talented women we have here. A few have management positions, but I know their ideas are not supported the same as the men. I admit that my company tries to make sure women are not harassed in any way, but the fact is the women just don’t get the respect or consideration that the men do. This is probably true for many companies. Is there anything women can do about this uneven treatment and be taken more seriously?

S

Dear S,

The answer is, yes, there are things that will help. However, the men — especially in leadership positions — have to be convinced that maximizing the talent of women is not only fair and right; it is just good business, because good ideas are good ideas no matter who presents them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women may start careers in business and other professions with the same level of intelligence, education, and commitment as men, but a breakdown often occurs because of stereotypes, bias, and ignorance — and dare I say, sexual harassment. In the past I had witnessed my fellow managers degrading and making hurtful remarks about women in the company. I did my best to not join in these remarks and I was even branded as someone “who was no fun.”

Good leaders recognize the fact that female equality in the workplace takes more than just treating them with respect and basic decency. It also means not isolating or ignoring them, and it means providing women access to the same resources that men are provided. The focus should be to provide equal position opportunities, training, and tools to both genders.

What women can do to be heard

First off, I would advise women to build a track record of success — past consistent and quality performance speaks loudly. Women will gain more attention and support if they have demonstrated leadership, strategic thinking, and project and task effectiveness in past initiatives and challenges. Women may be thinking that my advice is geared only for women in upper-level positions. I’m not — I think any woman in any job can and should demonstrate exceptional job performance. Here are some more tips.

Women can actively build a mindset of self-confidence and emotional control. To love what they do and believing they are making a positive difference — how could anything be more rewarding? Thus, confidence is built through the daily expression of the love for the work and the conviction that one’s contributions are purposeful and meaningful — and should be taken seriously.

Being a prudent optimist — instead of what my wife calls, “the Eeyore (poor me) energy zapper complex” This frame of mind can be crucial to gaining attention and respect. If one appears pessimistic, this can lead to energy-depleting actions and remarks that turn people off. I’m not saying they should run around the office in a clown suit with a bullhorn screaming Tony Robbins rants. I am saying that “Debbie Downers” must be counseled or eliminated because they will ruin the culture.

Building networks is crucial. People with strong networks have the ability to connect with people and groups that can bring energy to ideas and projects. Studies show that men tend to build broader, shallower networks than women, who tend to build narrower, but deeper networks. In any case, women should have the same opportunities as men to appropriately communicate with the people that can help them — including company leadership.

It is important to understand that you must “give before you get.” Women who promote only their own interests are often seen as aggressive, uncooperative, and selfish. It is wise to help others with their initiatives, which will lead to a form of reciprocity, where others will help them in return. It’s a “show respect and you will get it right back” system. Another approach is to provide and ask for advice on a regular basis from influential men in the organization — this builds relationships and allows the men to play the teacher role, which they love to do.

Present a business case for your ideas. Those that provide evidence and support for their ideas and claims will be heard and be taken more seriously. Women must build systemic, thought-out proposals that emphasize the features, the benefits, and how an idea could play out and be measured for success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be respectfully direct. Being tactfully and respectfully direct is being honest and showing integrity. I advise both men and women to not beat around the bush and not be vague. People are busy and need to understand what is going on at work. This means they need truthful, reliable, and understandable information so they can get on with their tasks and projects.

Finally, I don’t know why, but I have often heard women demean women as a whole, including stereotypes of blondes, women’s emotions, or even that women can’t be tough enough to take charge. This gender-based stereotyping can be devastating, potentially undermining women's capacity to lead. Don’t go there — it worsens you and your colleagues’ leadership potential.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.