Company announces leadership changes at Post Bulletin

Rochester Post Bulletin
The Rochester Post Bulletin on March 25, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
January 04, 2023 04:26 PM
ROCHESTER — Forum Communications, the parent company of the Rochester Post Bulletin, has announced leadership changes that include a new role for an existing leader and the departure of another.

Steve Lange, who has served as editor of Rochester Magazine since 2000, has been named interim general manager of the Post Bulletin. He replaces Publisher Christy Blade as Rochester’s top executive. Blade, who held the position of publisher since 2019, and had been with the Post Bulletin since 2000, resigned Tuesday.

Steve Lange
Steve Lange

Lange has been the editor of Rochester Magazine since 2000 and has worked closely with the Post Bulletin in various capacities, including writing the weekly Oddchester column for nearly a decade. He and his wife, Lindy, have three children.

“The Post Bulletin is a great organization, with an excellent staff, and I’m honored to be asked to help continue to move the company forward,” said Lange. “We have the largest news-gathering staff in the region and put out products that get to tell the story of our community.”

“Forum Communications Company remains deeply committed to the greater Rochester community and to the success of the Post Bulletin,'' said Vice President of Newspapers Aaron Becher. “We wish to thank Christy for her years of commitment and also look forward to working with Steve in his new role.”

Forum Communications, based in Fargo, N.D., owns multiple newspapers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the Duluth News Tribune. The family-owned company also has television and radio holdings, a commercial printing division, Internet businesses and websites at each of its operations. The company acquired the Post Bulletin from Small Newspaper Group in May 2019.

