Company cultures can be improved

Dear Dave,

I am a new department manager at a large company, and I have 30 employees reporting to me. From what I can tell, in the early stages of my management experience, is that my fellow managers are very strict with their staff and don’t communicate well with them. This strict management has put us at risk because employees are either unwilling or unable to speak up. Being new at the company, is there anything I can do to change this culture?

Yes, there are ways to help your current company culture — and most certainly your department — become a better place to work. But I want to tell you that it is quite difficult to change a culture because there are a lot of moving parts; not least of which is the uncertainty that employees deal with, and the confusion employees face when learning new or modified roles.

A “good” company culture is good for your business and good for your employees. But what exactly is a “good” company culture? In a positive company culture, employees know their company values by heart and live by them in their day-to-day work. A “good” company culture is one where employees speak well of each other and lend a hand and a heart when needed.

Employees want more than money

A textbook definition of an organizational culture refers to the set of behavioral and procedural norms that can be observed within a company — which includes its policies, procedures, ethics, values, employee behaviors and attitudes, goals, and code of conduct. It also makes up the “everyday personality” of a company and defines the work environment — and becomes the “brand” that employees can identify with.

Other elements that make up company culture include management style, employee expectations, relationships with customers, pay and benefits, opportunities to advance, training and education, the way employees feel about company leadership and the people they work with, employee autonomy, and rules and regulations. Simply, the culture is made up of many parts.

Changing the culture of a company, department, or even a team is difficult because some customs and practices are so embedded that no one wants to dare change them. Simply, employees like what they have and changing things — even if the changes are clearly necessary — makes people uneasy and fearful. A big mistake that is made by well-intentioned managers is to impose a new “good” culture on their staff when, in fact, things may be going well and just needs some tweaking.

Studies show that in addition to salary, benefits, and opportunities to grow professionally, many employees consider company culture an important factor when doing their work or looking for a new job. In fact, according to an Indeed survey, 46% of job seekers who considered a job — but did not apply to it — said they ultimately chose not to apply because they didn’t feel it would be a good cultural fit.

According to another survey, 72% of job seekers say it’s extremely or very important to see details about company culture in job descriptions. I believe that money and benefits may attract employees, but if a company does not have and maintain a communicative and interactive culture — driven by open and supportive leaders — employees will look for companies that do.

What you can do

We'd all love to work in a vibrant and caring environment in which we are valued. But how can you, as a new manager, contribute to this kind of workplace? Consider these measures:

Getting to know your employees on a personal level is not a sin — Be the manager that makes new team members feel welcome and comfortable. They are probably very nervous about meeting others and even doing their job. Invite them to lunch or to chat over coffee. Suggest others they might want to connect with as well.

Recognize and inspire your workers — Hand out compliments when your employees deserve them. Recognize team members for their work, setting an example for others to do the same. If any of your employees feel uncomfortable about receiving recognition in public, thank them privately.

Lay the foundation for a culture of dialogue — Allow employees to speak up, share concerns, talk [appropriately] to coworkers, suggest better solutions, and achieve alignment and agreement where it may be lacking. “Cultures of dialogue” are not only full of happier, more engaged employees — simply, they also reap the kind of bottom-line results that can mean the difference between success and failure.

And now the number one “culture builder” for a manager: (drum roll please) Listen carefully and completely to everyone on the team. Listening is the ability to accurately receive and interpret messages in the communication process and listening is key to all effective communication. Without the ability to listen effectively, messages are easily misunderstood, and workers — as well as managers — become confused … and painfully quiet.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.