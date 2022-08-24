Considerations to change an existing business name

I got a call this week from a local small business CEO with questions about changing the name of a business. There are several considerations to this topic.

Changing a business name may sound intimidating, but if you are ready to change the name of your small business, I suggest focusing on some key areas as you make the name change. I will share some of these keys that Deborah Sweeney, one of SCORE’s content partners has published.

Understand why you’re changing your business name. The name of your business is meant to be unique and differentiate you from your competitors. If you are changing the name of your business, you’ll need to be confident that this change benefits the company and its customer base in the long run. You may ask yourself:



Did you name the business after yourself? Some entrepreneurs start a small business that they name after themselves. Over time, they may find it’s a good idea to conduct a name change in favor of a more professional-sounding business name.

The current name doesn’t reflect your mission or values. Did you start a business with a certain mission or purpose in mind only to find it has changed over time? A name change will help put you back on the right path to the identity of your business and the goals you are working to achieve.

The business name is not sticking with customers. Customers may be struggling to spell, pronounce or remember the name of your business. The less brand recognition you have, the more likely you are to struggle to retain your audience.

You’re rebranding. The business you started has changed since its inception. A name change is just the beginning of a complete brand refresh.

Conduct a name search. You have a pretty good idea of why you want to go through the process of a name change. The next couple steps are like that of naming a small business. Brainstorm some business names and jot down a few options. Then, conduct a name search for their availability.

As you conduct a name search, check in with the Secretary of State where you do business. You’ll want to make sure this business name is available and that your business is following the state’s rules for naming a small business.

Obtain approval. In an LLC, the members must approve a name change. Businesses incorporated as a corporation must also receive shareholder approval before a name change.

You may obtain approval through a resolution for a change of name of the company. Make sure you review corporate bylaws or LLC operating agreement for further details on name change approval.

Notify the Secretary of State and contact the IRS. Once the members and shareholders agree to the name change, it is time to notify the state and contact the IRS. To change your business name with the state you do business in, you must prepare articles of amendment. This document notifies the state that the company is changing its legal business name. You will pay the associated filing fees and submit these documents to the state for approval.

You must also notify the IRS about the business name change for federal tax purposes. Different actions will be required depending on your entity formation.

Determine if you will need a new EIN. The IRS assigns incorporated businesses an employer identification number. This number is a federal tax ID that tracks the payroll activity of a small business. Some name changes may require new EINs, depending on the situation. Check with the IRS to determine if your business needs to apply for a new EIN.

Update business licenses and permits. What happens to your existing business licenses and permits under a new business name? Reach out to your local city or county offices to determine if you need to apply for new licenses and permits or cancel existing ones.

Speak with a legal professional. It’s almost time to share your new business name with the world. Before you begin sharing the news with your customer base and updating business signage accordingly, it’s important to meet with an attorney first.

Final thoughts: Consider a "doing business as" name, or DBA. Let’s say that you are content with your legal business name. However, you would like to operate under another business name you find more accurately represents a subset of your business. You would not need to file for a formal name change in this situation. Instead, you might consider filing for a DBA.

A DBA is a name that identifies a business. It allows business owners to operate and receive payments under a different name than their legal business identity. Obtaining a DBA makes it easy for business owners to add additional lines of business as the company grows and expands.

Depending on the needs of your business, you may find you may be a good fit for a name change or may find it’s more advantageous to file for and register a DBA.

Dean Swanson is a volunteer Certified SCORE Mentor and former SCORE chapter chairman, district director and regional vice president for the North West Region.