Consistency helps The Bears Den become the sports hub for Byron

BYRON — You probably won't find an actual bear in Byron, but the city is home to — so it claims — one of the most photographed bear in all of Minnesota.

That bear is the statue that stands guard outside of the popular restaurant, The Bears Den Sports Bar and Eatery.

The Bears Den opened in 2008 under the ownership of Joe Cartney, who wanted to create a sports bar that was the local hub for prep sports in the community. Cartney retired a few years back but his business partner, Issac Raaen, kept things consistent for The Bears Den as Byron’s sports hub.

“We support all youth sports in Byron,” said Raaen. “We make donations to all the programs. Like the football team, for example, we provide pizzas for all their home games to provide to the officials and people working in the event. It's something that's very important to us. It's definitely become part of our brand.”

The Bears Den is not only a hub for the Byron sports community but also the visiting teams and families as well.

“When Owatonna is playing a Rochester school and coming through here, we always get people in here when Stewartville or when Faribault comes to town," Raaen said. "There's definitely some niche towns that have figured out through various channels, this is the place to go to before and after games. We know Byron when plays teams from these towns that we're going to get extra busy.”

A big part of what makes The Bears Den the place to go for visitors and locals in Byron is the staff. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Raaen was one of the lucky few restaurant owners to keep the majority of his staff employed and with hours that met everyone’s needs.

The end of a Monday lunch rush still picks up a busy crowd at the Bear's Den in Byron as 20 some customers dine in on Dec. 12, 2022. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Raaen says 80% of The Bears Den's current employees have been a part of the restaurant since 2017 or earlier. That translates to loyal customers, as well.

“I'd say 80% of my business is actually a regular customer base. The quality of customer service is our number one priority. Add that with food consistency and you have people constantly back for something like our turkey cranberry sandwich,” said Raaen. “It's hands-down one of our most popular items, and if we do as much repeat business as we do, you can tell we do something right.”

With the pandemic less of a concern, Raaen said he sees every night makes the return to normal so satisfying.

“When we’re all running around knowing that we just gotta survive the next 10 minutes to get through the rest of the night. That’s chaotic but also what we work for," Raaen said. "I guess it was the craziness coming back, just being so busy that we're all just running, hustling and working super hard.”

Raane anticipates the crazy dinner rush of The Bears Den will keep up and maintain the restaurant's success throughout 2023. He also hopes that the guardian bear statue outside the front doors will maintain its popularity and officially become Minnesota’s most photographed bear.