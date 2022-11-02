Consistency makes Five West one of Rochester’s most popular breakfast spots

ROCHESTER — In the words of comedian Joe Pera, “Breakfast rocks dude!”

One place in Rochester that provides a rocking breakfast with consistency of food and quality service is Five West Kitchen & Bar at 1991 Commerce Drive Northwest.

Breakfast meals have been a part of the Five West menu since the eatery opened in 2015. While Five West provides the classic staple of any breakfast restaurant — eggs, bacon, sausage, toast, pancakes or hash browns — the restaurant also provide a wide variety of other items for people looking to shake up their morning meal.

Five West general manager Shawna Refsland says the popularity of Five West’s breakfast comes from consistency in cooking.

“That's one of the things that makes the breakfast here really great. It's reasonably priced and we do change the menu every once in a while, but sometimes when you go to restaurants and have something that was so good. And then you get it again, you're like, it doesn't taste the same? Here, it's consistent and the customers know that,” Refsland said.

Even with common turnover in kitchen staff as any restaurant sees, the different cooks that Five West has had over its seven years have always been able to maintain that consistency in taste.

The cooks and the food they make at Five West are not the only workers who provide consistency for diners. The serving staff maintains its performance as well. Refsland said one particular server who provides this consistency during the breakfast hours is the aptly named Amber Bacon.

“Amber’s the face of our weekday breakfast,” said Refsland. “It's like Cheers for her here. There's people that come in alone, she will sit down and talk to them when time allows. She always has a big hug for people who come in and give her a hug. It's just her personality, her smile and she has helped make our breakfast what it is every weekday.”

Amber Bacon, a breakfast server at Five West, talks with one of her regulars, Eddy Bivaini, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Five West in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

To complete out the triumvirate of consistency Five West thrives itself on with its breakfast is the consistency of the menu. Breakfast menu changes less often than Five West's lunch and dinner menus. This last spring the restaurant changed the breakfast menu up a bit for the first time in years. Newly added items include raspberry-white chocolate pancakes, fiesta omelet and the boursin egg sandwich, all of which became immediate favorites with diners, Refsland said.

The triumvirate of consistency brings comfort for the breakfast groups that often find themselves at Five West, most commonly those in the medical field completing their overnight shifts. Five West does provide a 15% discount to any medical personal Monday through Fridays for their total bills.

Five West’s breakfast runs from their opening time of 7 a.m. every morning and ends at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 1:30 p.m. on weekends.

Five West 1991 Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 (507)-361-5555 fivewestrochester.com

Amber Bacon, breakfast server at Five West, brings out customers' drink order during breakfast Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Five West in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Biscuits and gravy at Five West on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Amber Bacon, breakfast server at Five West, brings out Carrie Kranz and her daughter, Lillian's orders during breakfast at Five West on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin