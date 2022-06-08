SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Construction firm working on new, larger Med City office

Weis Builders has started a $470,000 construction project to build out a new office space at 3701 40th Ave. NW in the Phase III Valley High Business Center, along West Circle Drive Northwest.

weisbuildersoffice.jpg
Weis Builders has started a $470,000 construction project to build out a new office space at 3701 40th Ave. NW in the Phase III Valley High Business Center, along West Circle Drive Northwest.
Contributed / Olmsted County Property Records
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 08, 2022 03:46 PM
ROCHESTER – A long-time local construction firm is building out new Med City digs to prepare to move to a new, larger Rochester office.

Weis Builders has started a $470,000 construction project to build out a new space at 3701 40th Ave. NW in the Phase III Valley High Business Center , along West Circle Drive Northwest.

“Weis Builders, local to the Rochester community since 1939, continues to strengthen our presence in the city and the long term plan to expand into a larger office. We believe the new office and location will be advantageous to both clients and associates,” wrote Weis Builders Vice President Chris Stroud. “The nearly 5,000-square-foot office will provide flexible space that matches today’s working environment while providing for additional collaborative team areas, technology upgrades, and allow for future growth.”

Weis, which has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago and Dallas as well as Rochester, has long been based here at 2227 Seventh St. NW. AGI Properties of Oronoco LLC purchased that building for $1.85 million in 2019.

The new Weis offices, when complete, will allow the very active construction firm to have a larger team based in Rochester.

“The new space will accommodate 12 to 15 office associates to start,” said Stroud.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

HEARD ON THE STREET
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
