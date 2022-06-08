Construction firm working on new, larger Med City office

ROCHESTER – A long-time local construction firm is building out new Med City digs to prepare to move to a new, larger Rochester office.

Weis Builders has started a $470,000 construction project to build out a new space at 3701 40th Ave. NW in the Phase III Valley High Business Center , along West Circle Drive Northwest.

“Weis Builders, local to the Rochester community since 1939, continues to strengthen our presence in the city and the long term plan to expand into a larger office. We believe the new office and location will be advantageous to both clients and associates,” wrote Weis Builders Vice President Chris Stroud. “The nearly 5,000-square-foot office will provide flexible space that matches today’s working environment while providing for additional collaborative team areas, technology upgrades, and allow for future growth.”

Weis, which has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago and Dallas as well as Rochester, has long been based here at 2227 Seventh St. NW. AGI Properties of Oronoco LLC purchased that building for $1.85 million in 2019.

The new Weis offices, when complete, will allow the very active construction firm to have a larger team based in Rochester.

“The new space will accommodate 12 to 15 office associates to start,” said Stroud.

