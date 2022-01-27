Contract talks between Kahler hotels and union to start

ROCHESTER – The leadership of the Kahler Hospitality Group and Unite Here Local 17, which represents workers at KHG’s downtown Rochester hotels, will soon start negotiations for a new labor contract.

Local 17 field organizer Lenny Cain said the talks are scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

The contract covers 150 to 200 Kahler employees that work at the Kahler Grand Hotel , the Towers at the Kahler Grand, Kahler Inn & Suites, the Rochester Marriott and the Residence Inn Marriott. KHG is led by health care executive and real estate investor Javon Bea , of Oronoco.

Previously, Unite Here’s Rochester chapter, Local 21, represented the Kahler workers. Local 21 was consolidated into the Minneapolis-based Local 17 in 2020.

Next month’s contract discussions will include Local 17 representatives, hotel employees and Kinseth Hospitality Co. leaders, who manage the hotels for Kahler Hospitality.

The previous three-year contract concluded at the end of 2021.

It took almost four years of contentious talks between management and the union to agree on the 2019-2021 contract. After the previous contract expired on Feb. 28, 2015, the Kahler employees worked for 46 months without an approved contract.

As part of those negotiations, the union filed several complaints against KHG with the National Labor Relations Board . In one ruling, the NRLB found that the hotels had inappropriately changed salaries in 2016 and owed many employees back pay.

Those employees have not received that back pay yet and talks about the restitution are ongoing, according to Local 17.

Jeff Kiger