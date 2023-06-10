County Seat Coffeehouse owners wants to incorporate their history into Mantorville

MANTORVILLE, Minn. — Many customers are not expecting Asian food options when entering a coffeehouse, but County Seat Coffeehouse wants to have it all.

County Seat Coffeehouse is working hard to incorporate new menu items while maintaining the same flavors and atmosphere the customers are used to.

Sakhann “Michelle” Douk and her husband, Michael “Wa” Phy, bought County Seat Coffeehouse in 2019 after selling their Chinese restaurant in Rochester. At the time of selling their business, Douk was completely done with the idea of owning a business. However, a friend approached them about two places available and the couple decided to check them out.

“So there were two businesses that were for sale,” Douk said. “The first one we weren't interested in because while we were there, we found out it doesn't come with the building and stuff. We want to have ownership (of the building) with everything that comes with it.”

Both Douk and Phy live in Rochester and previously worked at Mayo Hospital. Douk still works part time for Mayo as an electrocardiography (ECG) interpreter, doing overnights twice a week remotely.

“We are open at 7 a.m. and Monday and Tuesday, I work at Mayo overnight,” Douk said. “So I work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and I will come here right after.”

Douk’s dedication to the coffeehouse is rewarded by her customers. She has a group of regulars who always come in and sit at the same table every day, even since before Douk and Phy owned the place.

One of her regulars recently died and Douk hung a photo of him on the wall as a memorial. On the day he died, Douk had made him his sourdough toast with strawberry jelly and coffee, but he never showed up. The customers, especially the regulars, are Douk’s favorite part about owning County Seat Coffeehouse.

That is why it was so important to Douk to keep the familiar atmosphere and menu items her regulars loved, but she and her husband have added menu items that showcase their background.

Douk and her family are Cambodian-Chinese-Americans and are very proud of their ethnicity. They have worked hard to incorporate Asian style meals like pad thai, spring rolls and dumplings onto the menu without taking away the items people knew and loved. They have also introduced all-day breakfast to the establishment.

“They don't like change, that's one thing about Mantorville, but I'm doing it slowly,” Douk said.

Phy is in charge of cooking. He has always had passion for food and is particular about the flavors in his dishes. Almost everything sold in the restaurant is homemade, except for a few pastries that they order in.

“People have to come and try it,” Douk said. “He puts a lot of his love in his food. His passion and his love is in his food. He does everything. I don't even cook when I go home. He's still wearing his work clothes and the kids and I are very fortunate. There's always different types of food and he never gets tired looking.”

There has been some trial and error introducing the community to some of their more traditional flavors, but the community has been very supportive of the couple’s coffeehouse and presence in the community.

The community even rallied together to celebrate Phy’s citizenship in 2021. It was his third attempt at becoming a citizen and the celebration was a surprise for Phy and his family.

“We are not lucky,” Douk said. “We are giving and working hard for our family, customers, people and our community. That’s why we have what we have. The love and support from my customers.”